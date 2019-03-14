Jussie Smollett ‘Empire’ Character Could Be ‘Killed Off’ Or ‘Recast’

Jussie Smollett reportedly staged an attack on himself in order to help his career, but it looks like his actions may have made things worse. According to multiple reports, Jussie’s orchestrated crime has taken a great toll on Empire and its cast. Life on the set of Empire has reportedly been strained for the past several weeks. To make matters worse, there are now tons of rumors circulating online.

According to The Jasmine Brand, there is speculation that Jussie Smollett’s Empire character may be killed off. However, there’s a different spin on the situation, one that also raises many questions about the show’s future. Another rumor reportedly suggests that a recasting could take place. Could fans really embrace another actor portraying Jamal Lyon?

While many sitcoms and drama series have survived the replacement of key actors, there’s so much uncertainty surrounding Empire that fans just aren’t sure if the show will really survive. Now, Empire showrunner Brett Mahoney is speaking out with details about the production team’s work to conclude filming on the upcoming season.

“It’s been an emotional roller coaster. You have someone in your family who’s going through this, while at the same time, we’re shooting the final episodes of the season, which are also just heightened emotionally. So it was a lot to deal with and a lot to go through, but we’re really just focused on finishing strong.”

Brett also shed light on Jussie’s future as far as the show is concerned. Many fans are wondering if Jussie’s role will survive his latest ordeal. Will his character be killed off, or will they simply recast the role of Jamal Lyon? Brett has made it clear that no definite decisions have been made. Right now, they are waiting to see how the legal process turns out.

“It’s a matter of trusting the process and allowing the legal process to play out and see where it goes from there. And it’s too early to think about what we would have to do if we didn’t have Jussie.”

The latest details follow a massive news cycle about Jussie Smollett’s attack, the Chicago Police Department investigation, and his arrest. Less than three weeks after Jussie’s attack, he found himself on the other side of the story. Instead of being classified as the victim, the police department charged him as a criminal — alleging that he staged his own attack with the help of two Nigerian brothers.

Jussie is now facing 16 felony counts in connection with his allegedly falsified police report.