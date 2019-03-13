Amy Schumer Shows Off Pregnant Belly While Wearing Nothing At All In Latest Instagram Post

Amy Schumer is known for a good many things, but being shy sure isn’t one of them. On Wednesday, the stand-up comedian and actress took to her Instagram page to share a series of photos from a photo shoot with The New York Times, which includes a photo of herself running through a grassy area while naked, showing off her 7-month pregnant belly.

In the photo in question, which is the first of the series she shared on the popular social media platform, shows the I Feel Pretty star running in the park surrounded by ducks. Schumer is wearing nothing but a pair of fluffy boots on her feet. The Trainwreck writer and actress has her right side to the camera, as she chases after the birds in the black-and-white photo.

“On a chilly Nola morning it’s best to chase ducks with nothing weighing you down except a baby,” she wrote in the humorous caption. She went on to share that the photos were captured by Heather Stern for The New York Times, while thanking writer Jason Zinoman for his “brutally honest” profile of her. “My favorite kind of honesty. See you in another 10 when you write about me again.”

Schumer, who has been herself been brutally honest about her pregnancy thus far, also included a second image that see her posing topless while covering her breasts with two handfuls of grass or weed. The post, which Schumer shared with her 7.9 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 144,000 likes and more than 1,700 comments within a few hours of having been posted.

Users of the social media platform, including some other famous names, took to the comments section to share their opinion about the daring photo shoot, and share their admiration for the comedian.

“You are gorgeous, full with new life!” one user wrote.

“Thanks for always giving me a laugh! You’re hysterical,” another one chimed in.

In the profile by The New York Times, Schumer, who is due in May with her first child with husband Chris Fischer, opened up about the nausea she has endured throughout her pregnancy. On the heels of the March 19 premiere of her new Netflix special, Growing, the comedian discussed her work and the physical demands of her pregnancy.

As the report explained, Schumer suffers from a condition called hyperemesis that makes her persistently nauseous, a condition for which she has been hospitalized four times. The physical obstacles imposed by the condition have made Growing the most difficult challenge of her career, the report continued.