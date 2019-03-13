Kylie Jenner Admits Baby Stormi Was Almost Given This Name

Kylie Jenner kept much of her pregnancy with her one-year-old daughter Stormi a secret, but recently let fans in on one aspect of it — how she came up with her unique name.

According to E! News, the beauty mogul revealed during an Instagram Live video on Tuesday, March 12 that she considered a number of names before giving birth, and that there was one that almost beat out Stormi. The 21-year-old was a little hesitant at first to reveal some of the contenders because she may use them in the future, though she did admit the one name that was almost chosen for her first born.

“One name I will tell you guys, because I don’t think I’m ever going to name my daughter this, but I wanted to name her rose,” she revealed to her 129 million Instagram followers.

She continued, explaining that she didn’t have a reason for “Rose” being one of her top choices, she just “really liked that name.”

“Shout-out to everyone named ‘Rose,'” she said.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star also revealed that the name “Rose” was actually third on her list of name choices, and that she had another “weird name” picked out that simply “didn’t work” for baby Stormi, though she did not share what it was.

Kylie came up with Stormie after considering the name “Storm” and adding the “ie” to the end because she wanted her daughter’s name to have the same sound as her own. She ultimately dropped the “e” at the last minute when finalizing the birth certificate, giving baby Stormi the name fans have come to know and love.

“It just always felt right,” she said of the moniker after revealing that she used to talk to her daughter in the womb and call her “Stormie.”

“I just couldn’t imagine any other name other than Stormi,” she said.

