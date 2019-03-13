Country Singer Michael Ray Opens Up About Wedding Planning With Carly Pearce

While country singers Michael Ray and his fiancé Carly Pearce are busy with their country music careers, they also have their upcoming wedding to think about. However, the “One that Got Away” singer recently opened up to Hollywood Life and revealed that his future wife and his future mother-in-law have taken on the bulk of the wedding planning!

“They’re not hiring a wedding planner — they’re taking the whole thing on! They have this unique connection, like they can speak without even talking. So I just sit back and trust the process. Her mom has definitely taken a lot of the load off of Carly and is helping her quite a bit with planning.”

The couple publicly confirmed their relationship last summer and by Christmas they were engaged. Michael Ray took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post with his followers about the engagement according to PEOPLE. Ray and Pearce announced their engagement on December 22, 2018. However, Ray popped the question on December 19, just a few days before sharing the news with fans.

In the post, Ray shared a photo of himself down on one knee while Pearce looks surprised at what is happening. Ray also shared a caption in which he talked about his love for his future wife and thanked her for choosing him. He also revealed that he couldn’t wait to “walk life” with his fiancé.

Although they are gearing up to tie-the-knot, both Michael Ray and Carly Pearce have successful country music careers. Ray is currently on a headlining tour. Not only that, but the couple recently collaborated on some music. A song featuring Pearce and Ray will appear on Pearce’s next album.

Although they have so much going on, in the interview with Hollywood Life, Ray revealed that Pearce is much better at multi-tasking than he is and he revealed he is “fortunate” to have both Pearce and her mother taking care of the wedding planning.

“She can take on, like, nine different things at once and is able to compose herself. I’m very fortunate to have both of them taking care of it.”

Aside from touring and wedding plans, Michael Ray also has some other exciting things going on in his life, including his Academy of Country Music nomination for New Male Vocalist. The awards show will take place on April 7 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Michael Ray and Carly Pearce are set to tie-the-knot sometime this year.