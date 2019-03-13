Howard Stern Slams Lori Loughlin And Felicity Huffman’s Children: ‘These Kids Are Still Big Dummies’

Everyone is weighing in on the college cheating scandal that shook the nation, including outspoken radio host Howard Stern.

On his Sirius XM show today, the radio personality joined in with the rest of the country to weigh in on the college cheating scandal that has earned a ton of publicity. According to Radar Online, Stern went off on a lengthy rant about the scandal, even taking time to slam Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman’s daughters, for whom their parents paid to get into school.

For starters, Stern said that his girls went to very good schools but he made sure that they knew they had to make it on their own. He then went on to slam Loughlin and Huffman’s kids, suggesting that they will struggle at the big colleges that they were illegally granted admission into.

“But you know, you wonder, even if you get your kid in, the way Lori Loughlin or Felicity Huffman did, I mean these kids are still big dummies,” Stern told listeners. “I don’t know how they’ll get through school, because these are good schools.”

Stern then reiterated the fact that he is proud of himself for making it on his own and paving his own path rather than having his parents bail him out. But, he did change his tune a bit during part of the rant, saying that while he is mad over the whole situation, he does have mixed feelings about it.

“Part of me says, ‘f**k these kids, let them do whatever they want, but I’m going to f***ing succeed somehow.’ But on the other hand, I do have a real anger towards this, because some kid who busted their balls in high school got axed out for Lori Loughlin or Felicity Huffman’s kid and it’s so god d**m unfair, you know?”

Stern attended Boston University and says that he was lucky enough to have his parents pay for him to attend, but he also told listeners that his parents never went as far as bribing school officials to get him in or anything like that. Actress Lena Dunham also weighed in on the scandal on her Twitter page yesterday.

As the Inquisitr shared earlier today, Dunham had no problem telling her Twitter followers what she thought about all of the drama surrounding Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman, also criticizing the 40-plus other parents involved in the drama.

“All the people involved in this college scam should have gathered their money and started a small elite college where Lori Loughlin teaches a class on smiling,” she tweeted before saying that her own parents would never pay for her to get into school but joking that they would pay for her to get a boyfriend.

Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman are currently at the center of a scandal involving their teenage daughters. The scam involved up to $6.5 million in alleged bribes from up to 50 parents who paid to get their children into prestigious schools like Yale, Georgetown, Stanford, the University of Southern California, UCLA, and the University of Texas.