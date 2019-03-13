Here Is How Much Prison Time Lori Loughlin, Felicity Huffman, And Others Could Serve In College Scam

The celebs may not serve time at all, but if they do, it could be a pretty decent amount.

Times may be desperate and the house may not be as full any longer, but some celebrities are in hot water today. As reported by TheInquisitr, Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin have been indicted and arrested for being part of a college admissions scheme which brought in millions of dollars. Despite their celebrity status, how much prison time are they actually looking at?

The scam filtered money through a California businessman and went the way of exam proctors and athletic coaches to help students get into Ivy League and other high-profile schools. That money came from numerous celebrities and higher-up executives to help their children get those admissions.

Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman was arrested on Tuesday and Fuller House actress Lori Loughlin turned herself into the authorities on Wednesday after being out of the country. The Inquisitr reported that it is a high likelihood they won’t end up serving any time in prison, but that most certainly isn’t out of the question.

A lot will still need to be settled before prison time is determined, and it’s possible they could get community service or a fine or something like that. Still, depending on the judge and if they choose to hand down a harsher punishment, those on the list may find themselves behind bars.

How Much Prison Time Could Lori Loughlin, Felicity Huffman Face? | Law & Crime https://t.co/4c93Sb7tcm — Mimi Rocah (@Mimirocah1) March 12, 2019

The amount of prison time that anyone on the list of around 50 names could get is all dependent on a lot of things. The judge will take into account just how much bribery money was given forth, the true extent of their guilt, and if the specific judge even believes that jail time is necessary.

Numerous experts have weighed in on the possible sentences that Loughlin, Huffman, and others could get if it comes to that. According to Law & Crime, the two television stars could honestly end up with a number of months in prison depending on their plea and any deals that may end up being made.

Huffman allegedly paid a $15,000 donation to a foundation that would actually help her oldest daughter pass the college entrance exam. If convicted at trial, she could end up with 12-18 months in prison while it could be lowered to 8-14 months if she enters a guilty plea.

Loughlin allegedly made $500,00 worth of fake donations to the same charity (The Key Foundation Worldwide) to have crew athletic profiles made for both of her daughters. Neither of her daughters were on the rowing team, but those “donations” could earn her 37-46 months if convicted at trial or 27-33 months with a guilty plea.

There is also the possibility of probation for both.

If true, and it certainly appears the US Attorney has the goods. Every one of these people should spend significant time in very nasty prisons. The wealthy have enough advantages without cheating. Someone didn't get into school because of these jerks. https://t.co/4iJk9raVKm — John D. Burns (@johnburnsnc) March 12, 2019

By the looks of social media, most don’t believe that this college admission scam will end up bringing about no jail time for Lori Loughlin, Felicity Huffman, and others. Many don’t feel that is right as anyone else would have to do the time for doing the crime, but just because they are celebrities doesn’t mean they’ll get away with no punishment. Only time and the ruling of the judge will tell what’s going to happen.