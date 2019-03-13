Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Playing Matchmaker For Khloe Following Tristan Thompson Split, Per ‘HL’

Kim Kardashian and her husband, Kanye West, are ready to find Khloe Kardashian the perfect man.

According to Hollywood Life, Kim and Kanye are rest to play matchmaker for Khloe following her dramatic split with her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson. Sources tell the outlet that the couple known as “Kimye” are planning to find Khloe a great guy to date, when she’s ready, of course.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are planning to steer clear of athletes when it comes to Khloe Kardashian’s love life. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has already been involved with multiple athletes, and those relationships did not end well.

Kim and Kanye are now ready to dive into the pool of their single friends in the music business, believing that Khloe could be happy with a musician.

“Kim wants Khloe to stay far away from athletes and go for an artist the next time, preferably someone in the music business. Just look at how well it has worked out for Kim. She is so happy she stopped dating the jocks, and giving Kanye a chance was the best choice ever. She wants Khloe to follow her lead, and is more than ready to help in her search. Kanye and Kim both want to see Khloe happy and in love, and want to set her up with a musician,” an insider told the outlet.

However, Kim Kardashian isn’t pushing Khloe Kardashian to date again as she and Tristan Thompson only split last month. Khloe is said to be angry and hurt by the Tristan kissing Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, and isn’t ready to jump back into the dating pool just yet.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Khloe doesn’t even want to think about dating at this time. She’s nursing her broken heart and trying to put the pieces of her life back together following Tristan’s second cheating scandal in the span of a year.

Sources tell People Magazine that Kardashian needs time to heal, and that when she does begin to date again that it will take her a long time to build trust with someone after what she’s been through with Thompson.

In insider also claims that Khloe won’t be dating for a very long time, and that she plans to focus on her daughter, True, her family, and her career.

Fans can see more of Kim, Khloe, and the rest of the family when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a brand new season later this month.