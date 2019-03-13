Victoria’s Secret Model Kelly Gale Stuns In Minuscule String Bikini On Instagram

Victoria’s Secret model Kelly Gale has been serving up some sizzling looks on her Instagram as of late, and her most recent post certainly did not disappoint.

The 23-year-old stunner looked nothing short of amazing in her most recent risque snap shared to the popular social media platform on Wednesday, March 13. The Swedish-Australian beauty was captured striking a pose against the breathtaking background of a luxurious pool, palm trees and a gorgeous sunset that was sure to make anybody want to pack a bag and fly to a tropical paradise. Kelly looked beach ready in a skimpy pink string bikini that left very little to the imagination and put her flawless figure completely on display for her 1.1 million followers.

The barely-there two piece did nothing but favors for the Victoria’s Secret model, and flashed an ample amount of cleavage thanks to its minuscule triangle-style top that hardly covered her assets. Kelly tugged at the thin waistband of her matching bikini bottoms in the sexy snap, which sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and washboard abs.

The model added a delicate pair of stud earrings to her revealing look to give it a bit of bling, and appeared to go makeup free for the jaw-dropping snap, while her dark hair was worn down in messy loose waves.

Fans of the catwalk queen went wild for her most recent steamy shot, which at the time of this writing has accrued more than 38,000 likes after just five hours of being uploaded to Instagram. Dozens flocked to the comments section as well to shower Kelly with compliments for her sexy look.

“Perfect body, pretty swimsuit,” one follower wrote, while another simply said “wow.”

“More beautiful than they sky itself,” a third fan said.

The gorgeous snap was taken in Bali, where the model traveled to earlier this week following a trip to Stockholm, Sweden. Along with a slew of new uploads to her Instagram feed, Kelly has shared parts of her trip to her Instagram Stories as well. She has been able to go surfing and scuba diving, as well as stay active by partaking in sunrise yoga classes and playing tennis.

Kelly explained to Vogue Australia last year that these are some of her favorite ways to get in a workout when she’s not preparing for another walk down the runway, as she keeps up with her six-day-a-week fitness regimen whether she’s getting ready for a show or not.