‘Aquaman 2’ Villain May Not Be Ocean Master, According To Actor Patrick Wilson

Aquaman has become one of the most successful DC Extended Universe (DCEU) movies of all time. While a lot of elements contributed to the success of the film, its fully developed villain, Ocean Master, played by Patrick Wilson, was one of the defining aspects of the film that led to its positive critical reception. At a recent book launch, Wilson shared stories of his experiences on the set of Aquaman, as well as what he hoped would be in store for the villain he played, as reported by SYFY WIRE.

In Aquaman, Wilson’s Orm was the central villain who planned to unite the seven underwater kingdoms and declare all-out war with the surface world. While global domination may seem like the conventionally cliched bad guy plan, Orm’s reasons were more personal and even somewhat heartbreaking. Given that his mother Atlanna (Nicole Kidman) had been sentenced to death for having had an affair on the surface world which led to Arthur Curry’s (Jason Momoa) birth, Orm resented Humans and the Human world. He saw them as the reason for losing his mother and wanted to hold the entire surface world responsible for his loss. It’s a tragic revelation when it occurs in the film, one which gives more layers to the villainous Orm.

(L-R) Rob Cowan, James Wan, Patrick Wilson, Nicole Kidman, Dolph Lundgren, Amber Heard, Jason Momoa, Yahya Abdul-Mateen ll and Michael Beach arrive at the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures’ ‘Aquaman’ at the Chinese Theatre on December 12, 2018, in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The end of Aquaman saw Orm be defeated in battle by Curry, and reunited with his mother who is revealed to him as being alive. Orm was arrested and sent off to a prison, with Aquaman’s promise that they will speak more when the time is right. The ending definitely left the door open for audiences to get more of Orm in the future, and made it a point to show that his story was far from over.

With that in mind, Wilson, the actor who can be credited with the deep portrayal of the character, weighed in at the event about how he thinks the character could be utilized in Aquaman 2.

“I don’t know what the future holds for Orm … You can’t kill him. He’s too important to [Arthur’s] journey … he’s a foil to [his character]. He’s not gonna be the main villain in another movie. I don’t think Orm ends up in Belle Reve as he does in the New 52. I assume they’re gonna keep him in some kind of jail below the surface. If [James] wants me back, I’m certainly happy to come back.”

While Wilson was speaking entirely as a fan of the character and movie, there is no official word on the plot of Aquaman 2, as the film was just recently reported as being developed, as covered by The Inquisitr.

Aquaman 2 is set to release on December 16, 2022.