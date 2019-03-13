Ryan Edwards’ Wife Mackenzie Standifer Reveals What MTV Is Making Her Film For The New Season Of ‘Teen Mom OG’

She also called filming 'annoying.'

Ryan Edwards and wife Mackenzie Standifer have had tons of bad things to say about MTV and Teen Mom OG but that didn’t stop them from returning to the show for it’s upcoming season.

During a recent Q&A session on Instagram, via a report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup on March 12, Standifer revealed details about what she’s been filming for the new episodes thus far and said that while filming is “not stressful,” it is “annoying.”

“I’ve had to film about how sad and emotional I am [about Ryan being in jail]. Sometimes I’ll get sad. It is sad. But in hindsight it’s not because [once he gets out of jail], all this is over,” she explained.

As fans of Teen Mom OG well know, Edwards has been facing a number of legal issues over the past several years and earlier this year, he was arrested and taken into custody and has been behind bars ever since. According to The Ashley, Edwards will remain incarcerated until his court hearing in April.

“I have a contract and like I said in my Live a little bit ago, we both agreed that supported our family so might as well [do the show], and it’s really almost impossible to get out of your contract.”

Edwards and Standifer got married in May 2017 and weeks later, he confirmed he was in rehab, where he remained for a few weeks. On episodes of Teen Mom OG in 2017, Edwards raised questions with his odd behavior, including a moment in which he nearly nodded out while driving himself and Standifer to their Tennessee wedding.

While Edwards and Standifer’s marriage was rumored to be in jeopardy just one year ago as he continued to be accused of drug use and arrests, they proved rumors were incorrect early that year when they confirmed Standifer was pregnant with their first child.

Edwards is also dad to 10-year-old Bentley, who he shares with ex-girlfriend Maci Bookout.

Although Edwards also went to rehab at the end of last summer, thus keeping him away from Standifer and forcing him to miss the birth of their first child, son Jagger, he and Standifer have continued to maintain a united front when it comes to the public. Standifer has also continuously denied claims of a possibly impending divorce between the two of them.

No word yet on a premiere date for the new season of Teen Mom OG.