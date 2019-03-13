NFL Free Agency Talk: Baltimore Ravens Add Two Huge Players In Earl Thomas And Mark Ingram

The Baltimore Ravens are making big NFL free agency waves very early.

The NFL trade season is winding up, but the Baltimore Ravens are wasting absolutely no time in making a big splash. Early on Wednesday afternoon, the Ravens met two of their big needs by getting one of the best safeties in the league, and a running back who became available just 24 hours earlier. Baltimore was already prepared to compete in 2019, but Earl Thomas and Mark Ingram will make them truly dangerous.

For months and even years, Earl Thomas has been at odds with the Seattle Seahawks — so much so that it seemed only a matter of time until he was out of there. Trade rumors came up every single year, and it seemed as if he would be dealt away, but it simply never happened.

Thomas is one of the best safeties in the entire NFL, and he has long wanted to be paid as such — but who would do so? The Dallas Cowboys have been the team named most often when it came to landing Thomas, but that’s not the way things went in free agency this year — and it hasn’t even officially started.

ESPN is reporting that Thomas intends to sign a four-year deal worth $55 million with the Baltimore Ravens as soon as it’s legal to do so. While nothing is confirmed until the name is signed on the dotted line, Thomas’ tweet appears to signal that the early reports are correct.

Yeaaaaaaaa !! ???????????? — Earl Thomas (@Earl_Thomas) March 13, 2019

While Thomas is going to improve the defense of the Ravens, they also received a commitment on Wednesday that will bulk up their offense. Less than 24 hours after the New Orleans Saints decided to sign running back Latavius Murray, former black and gold RB Mark Ingram has a new home.

Breaking: Mark Ingram intends to sign a 3-year, $15 million deal with the Ravens, per @diannaESPN and @AdamSchefter. pic.twitter.com/PWhcLVIc16 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 13, 2019

As reported by The Inquisitr, the Ravens became the likeliest destination for Ingram once the Saints agreed to terms with Murray. They had already shown interest in the free agent — along with the Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, and a couple of other teams.

Ingram agreed to a deal with the Ravens, one that is set for $15 million over three years. This is about $500,000 more per season than the Saints had reportedly offered him, but he wasn’t willing to take that kind of pay cut to stay in New Orleans.

Latavius Murray’s deal with the Saints will pay him a little less than $4 million per season.

Things have already started getting very crazy in the NFL, with free agency truly about to begin on Wednesday afternoon. Mark Ingram and Earl Thomas have already found new homes with the Baltimore Ravens, and the entire look of the league is going to be vastly different in 2019.