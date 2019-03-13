George & Amal Clooney Join Prince Charles For Dinner At Buckingham Palace

George and Amal Clooney spent some time with their royal friends on Tuesday evening. The couple attended a dinner event at Buckingham Palace hosted by Prince Charles and his organization, The Prince’s Trust Group. George and Amal joined several other celebrities in chatting with Charles as they celebrated the organization’s work to support young people across multiple nations, according to People.

The 41-year-old British barrister stepped out in a stunning white fit-and-flare Jean-Louis Scherrer by Stephane Rolland gown, which included a strapless design and an off-the-shoulder asymmetrical white cape. In addition, Amal’s left arm was adorned with gold beading. She paired the look with a gold clutch bag and diamond earrings.

Meanwhile, the 57-year-old actor wore a classic black suit, shoes, and bow tie.

Donors, supporters, and ambassadors from the Prince’s Trust International attended the dinner event. The Prince of Wales established the organization in 1976 in an effort to assist youth across the globe with unemployment. The Prince’s Trust International now serves programs in Australia, Barbados, Canada, Greece, India, Malta, Pakistan, and more, according to their official website.

Others stars in attendance included actors Chiwetel Ejiofor, Luke Evans, Tamsin Egerton, Josh Hartnett and Benedict Cumberbatch. Photos from the evening show guests laughing and chatting with the 70-year-old prince. In one photo, George bears a huge smile on his face as Charles laughs and gestures at Amal.

Amal Clooney and George Clooney looking ~glamorous~ at their date night. https://t.co/COWbj3yDyI pic.twitter.com/PagfkUrfg2 — E! Style (@EOnlineStyle) March 12, 2019

The Clooneys have had a close association with the British royals for a few years now. George and Prince Harry often work within the same charitable causes and reportedly became friends at a philanthropic function in the U.K., E! News reported. At the same time, Harry began dating Meghan Markle, who clicked well with Amal.

George and Amal went on to attend Harry and Meghan’s wedding in May 2018. The royal couple have also spent a few weekends away at the Clooneys’ $25 million Berkshire mansion and joined the Clooneys for dinners in London.

Last month, Amal was one of a handful of close friends to attend Meghan’s lavish baby shower in New York City.

George also defended Meghan last month in light of her recent negative coverage in British tabloids.

“They’re just chasing Meghan Markle everywhere, she’s been pursued and vilified,” the actor said, according to CNN. “I can’t tell you how frustrating it is to see that. She is being pursued and vilified and chased in the same way that Diana was, and it’s history repeating itself. And we’ve seen how that ends.”