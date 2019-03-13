Michael Jackson Seen Buying Jewelry For James Safechuck In 1989 Video Footage

Newly resurfaced video footage of Michael Jackson from 1989 is raising some eyebrows among fans.

According to TMZ, the footage comes from a surveillance video from a Zales jewelry store in Simi Valley and shows Michael Jackson wearing an odd disguise while shopping with a young boy, who turns out to be James Safechuck, one of the men accusing the King of Pop of sexual abuse in Leaving Neverland.

In the video, MJ is seen sporting a fake mustache, fake teeth, a wig, and a hat as he shops with Safechuck. Security for the store thought that the man looked suspicious and stopped him, believing that he may be trying to rob the store.

At the time, many media outlets covered the story because it featured Jackson being stopped as a potential thief. However, when the film was re-examined, it seems that Michael was shopping for jewelry with James, who claimed during the Leaving Neverland documentary that the singer would often gift him jewelry as a reward for sexual favors.

During the film, Safechuck claims that Jackson would take him jewelry shopping and allow him to try on jewelry, pretending that his small hand was the same size as the fictional woman MJ was buying the lavish gifts for.

James Safechuck also claims that he and Michael Jackson held a mock wedding ceremony in the singer’s bedroom where they exchanged vows and Michael gave him a gold wedding ring with a row of diamonds on it.

James even showed the ring, which he still had in his possession, during the documentary, revealing that he and Michael eventually became like a “married couple.”

WATCH: Michael Jackson on Security Cam Buying Jewelry for James Safechuck in 1989https://t.co/xqC94GYM9T — TMZ (@TMZ) March 13, 2019

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, since the Leaving Neverland documentary aired, fans have been debating Jackson’s guilt and/or innocence online. However, his streaming and music sales are down, radio stations are banning his music, and an episode of The Simpsons, which he lent his voice to, has been pulled from rotation.

The Simpsons showrunner, Al Jean, claims that the episode was written for MJ, who was a big fan of the show, and that the singer demanded there be a scene where he and young Bart Simpson sing a song together. Jean now claims that he believes Michael used that episode to “groom” the boys that he allegedly sexually abused.

“You watch that episode, honestly, it looks like the episode was used by Michael Jackson for something other than what we’d intended it. It wasn’t just a comedy to him, it was something that was used as a tool. And I strongly believe that,” Al Jean told The Daily Beast.

James Safechuck’s allegations about Michael Jackson can be seen in Leaving Neverland, which is currently streaming on HBO.