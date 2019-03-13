‘The Bachelor’ Colton Underwood Teases His Plans For That Kimmel Engagement Ring

After their Bachelor finale aired, Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph shared some updates with Jimmy Kimmel on his late-night show. The duo was given a Neil Lane sparkler to hold onto until they are ready for an engagement, and now Underwood is opening up about whether or not he plans to use it.

According to ET Online, The Bachelor fans might not want to start watching for that exact ring to pop up on Cassie’s finger. While Colton does make it sound as if an engagement probably isn’t too far down the road, they may do things their own way.

As The Inquisitr shared earlier, Colton shared during the couple’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! appearance that they were confidently dating and Cassie said they were in a period of pre-engagement. They declined to get engaged during Kimmel’s show, despite Jimmy trying to nudge them into it, but he did give them the Neil Lane ring to use at whatever point they felt ready.

Now, however, Underwood suggests that they might exchange the ring for something of their own choosing. The Bachelor star says that Randolph has made it clear to him she wants to be surprised when he does propose. She might want a surprise when it comes to the when and how, but Colton says he does know exactly what his lady wants in an engagement ring.

The ring from Kimmel has a three-carat princess cut diamond and 162 round brilliant cut diamonds accenting the main stone. It has a platinum setting and is definitely a gorgeous ring. At this point, Underwood isn’t revealing anything specific about what he ultimately plans to get for Randolph.

Given how gorgeous the ring from Kimmel is, it looks like Underwood should certainly be able to get something stunning in exchange. Colton hinted that since he knows what Cassie wants in a ring, at this point it’s just all about the timing of when to take that step.

Cassie and Colton insist that they’re just going to enjoy dating for now. Underwood did already move out to Los Angeles, leaving Denver, Colorado, behind. However, The Bachelor star isn’t moving in with Randolph right now. It’s clear via their latest Instagram posts that they have been spending a great deal of time together, though.

Will there be an engagement for Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph at some point? The Bachelor fans have had a lot to wrap their minds around with the last few episodes of this season, but right now, Colton and Cassie seem to be doing very well and viewers are thrilled.