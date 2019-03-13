Michael Jackson Used Episode Of ‘The Simpsons’ To ‘Groom Boys,’ Says Showrunner

The Simpsons showrunner, Al Jean, says he believes that Michael Jackson used the episode in which he makes a cameo to help him “groom boys” for sexual abuse.

According to The Daily Beast, The Simpsons showrunner, Al Jean, talked about an episode of the series from Season 3 wherein Michael Jackson lent his voice to the character of Leon Kompowsky, a large man who was institutionalized because he claimed to be the King of Pop.

In the episode, Homer meets Leon in the mental facility. The episode was written specifically for Jackson, who was a fan of the series. Jean claims that MJ demanded there be a scene where he and Homer’s young son, Bart Simpson, create a song together.

In the wake of Leaving Neverland, and all of the sexual abuse allegations that Michael is still facing 10 years after his death, Al says that he believes the singer may have used the episode of the show to help him “groom” the boys whom he was allegedly abusing.

“You watch that episode, honestly, it looks like the episode was used by Michael Jackson for something other than what we’d intended it. It wasn’t just a comedy to him, it was something that was used as a tool. And I strongly believe that,” Al Jean told the outlet.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Michael Jackson’s legacy is being debated among fans and the media yet again after the explosive documentary Leaving Neverland aired on HBO earlier this month.

In the doc, Wade Robson and James Safechuck tell their stories of being close with Jackson during their childhoods. Both Wade and James claim that Michael Jackson took them under his wing and helped them with their careers, all the while sexually abusing them behind closed doors.

The film shares the men’s accounts of the graphic and horrific abuse they claim to have suffered at the hands of Jackson, and is sparking much debate among fans online.

While some are quick to proclaim the King of Pop as guilty, some of his loyal fans are claiming that Robson and Safechuck’s allegations — which come a decade after the singer’s death — are just a ploy for money.

The Jackson family has also maintained Michael’s innocence throughout the controversial claims made by Wade and James.

Since the film was released, the episode of The Simpsons featuring Michael Jackson’s voice work has been pulled from rotation on networks.