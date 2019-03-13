‘Friends’ Creator Shuts Down Reunion Rumors Despite Jennifer Aniston Recently Saying She’d Be On Board

Say it ain’t so!

Once again, the masterminds behind the hit show Friends are shattering fans’ dreams by squashing any potential reunion rumors. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Friends co-creator Marta Kauffman said that, sadly, she doesn’t think a reunion is ever going to happen. Since the show went off the air in 2004, fans have been begging for writers to bring it back for a reunion season — or even just a reunion movie — but Kauffman tells the publication that there are several reasons why the show simply can’t go on.

“One, the show is about a time in your life when your friends are your family. It’s not that time anymore. All we’d be doing is putting those six actors back together, but the heart of the show would be gone,” she shared. “Two, I don’t know what good it does us. The show is doing just fine, people love it. [A reunion] could only disappoint. ‘The One Where Everyone’s Disappointed'” she explained in the interview.

This comes as quite a punch to the gut for series fans, as Jennifer Aniston said that she would be on board for a reunion as recently as last year. According to Hollywood Life, the actress appeared on an episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden in December. There, Aniston told the late night host that she and the girls (Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow) would be on board for a reunion. She went on to say that, for some reason, the boys of the cast were not as on board as the ladies were.

But while fans may have to deal with the fact that they’ll never get to see what Phoebe, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Joey, Ross, and even Gunther are up to — at least they can still binge watch the series on Netflix. As The Inquisitr shared late last year, the streaming giant almost took the show off the platform for good, but thankfully didn’t.

Once news that the show may potentially leave Netflix spread, fans took to social media to lash out — with many people even threatening to cancel their accounts altogether. Some fans even went as far as starting online petitions to beg Netflix to keep the show on the platform. Luckily, after all of the backlash and worry from loyal watchers of the show, Netflix did fans a solid — telling fans that the show would not be leaving the streaming library in 2019 as originally scheduled.

Instead of axing it, Netflix shelled out at least $100 million to WarnerMedia – who hold the rights to Friends— to keep all 236 episodes of the series for another year.