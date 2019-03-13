Cassie Randolph Posts Funny Disguise She Wore For Secret Visits With Colton Underwood Before ‘Bachelor’ Finale

The blonde beauty channeled an animated character from a kiddie movie for secret meetups with 'The Bachelor.'

With The Bachelor finale in the books, Colton Underwood and his final lady, Cassie Randolph, are finally allowed to go out in public together. But during the earlier days of their super secret courtship, the ABC reality stars had to get creative so they could spend time together, and that sometimes meant going undercover.

After Colton and Cassie’s relationship status was revealed on Tuesday night’s Bachelor finale (Spoiler alert: They’re in love and dating, but are not engaged or living together), Cassie took to her Instagram story to post a hilarious photo of herself wearing a black bob wig and dark sunglasses on her way to a past secret visit with the former football star, People reports.

The photo was a regram of a post by Cassie’s brother Landon Randolph’s girlfriend, Saige Neyda Davis, who originally posted a side-by-side of Cassie and a memorable character from The Incredibles movies.

“So happy @cassierandolph doesn’t have to transform herself into EDNA MODE before sneaking around w/ @coltonunderwood anymore,” the original post read.

Now that Cassie can hang up her wig for good, Bachelor star Colton Underwood is ready to tell the world how much he’s in love with her.

“We’re so excited to be out in public and not have to hide anymore,” Underwood told People, while Randolph added, “We can finally be outwardly happy, and not have to keep this big secret.”

Of course, Colton and Cassie aren’t the first Bachelor Nation couple to resort to wigs and dark glasses in order to sneak in secret visits in the months before the finale set them free. Former Bachelorette couple Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth also got into costume before their season of the ABC reality franchise wrapped in 2015, according to E! News.

Shortly after her Bachelorette finale aired, Kaitlyn Bristowe took to Instagram to caption a funny pic that showed her wearing a platinum blonde wig and oversized dark glasses while her then-fiancé sported long black hair and a hat. The Bachelorette star tagged the pic #bonnieandclyde and include a caption that teased, “Maybe the other week wasn’t our first time out in public!!?”

In addition, former Bachelorette Andi Dorfman was known for wearing a blonde wig to go on secret visits with her fiancé Josh Murray. After her season wrapped, Andi was reportedly happy to ditch the blonde wig for good, while Murray also said he was glad to be done with the sneaking around that comes with the territory as a Bachelor final couple.