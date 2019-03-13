Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony: Harry Styles, Janelle Monae, Brian May Among Presenters

The 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony is a little more than two weeks away. As the seven inductees prepare their thank you speeches and special performances, the list of presenters has been officially announced.

The gala will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Friday, March 29, and according to Rolling Stone, The Cure will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame by Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor, Queen’s Brian May will induct Def Leppard, and Janelle Monae will present the honor to Janet Jackson.

Former One Direction member Harry Styles will induct singer Stevie Nicks (who is going into the Rock Hall as a solo artist after previously being inducted as a member of Fleetwood Mac), the Talking Heads’ David Byrne will present the honor to Radiohead, Duran Duran’s Simon Le Bon and John Taylor will induct Roxy Music, and the Bangles’ Susanna Hoffs will induct The Zombies.

Prior to the exciting event, a red carpet special hosted by Carrie Keagan will be live-streamed on RockHall.com, and on the Hall’s official Facebook and YouTube pages.

Unfortunately, fans that can’t attend the live ceremony in Brooklyn in person will have to wait until Saturday, April 27, at 8 p.m. to see the star-filled induction show, as that is when HBO will debut its broadcast of the evening’s festivities, according to a press release from the network posted on The Futon Critic website. The special will also be available on HBO Now, HBO Go, and HBO On Demand.

We are happy to announce that our friend @SusannaHoffs of The Bangles will be presenting us at this year's @rockhall induction ceremony on 29 March! x pic.twitter.com/w4aGkmhAst — The Zombies (@TheZombiesMusic) March 13, 2019

Additionally, SiriusXM’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Radio (Channel 310) and Volume (Channel 106) will carry a broadcast of the ceremony in April, and will have special programming devoted to the Rock Hall’s past and present inductees.

Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke previously revealed that he will not be attending the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony because he will be in Europe preparing the Paris Philharmonic to perform a piano piece he penned. The British musician admitted that he had a very “blasé” attitude about the honor anyway.

“We just think that we just don’t quite understand it. We’ve had it explained to us, so it’s cool. But we don’t really understand it as English people. I think our problem is essentially that every awards ceremony in the U.K. stinks,” he told Variety in January.

Thrilled to announce our friend @DrBrianMay will be inducting us into the @rockhall on March 29 in Brooklyn. The event will air on @HBO April 27. pic.twitter.com/Jrf8hn0jiZ — Def Leppard (@DefLeppard) March 13, 2019

Meanwhile, another Brit, Def Leppard singer Joe Elliott, told Rolling Stone in December that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is “a good club to be in.”