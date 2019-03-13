Kylie Jenner Shares With Fans How She Got Her Rockin’ Post-Baby Body: ‘It Has A Lot To Do With Diet’

Kylie Jenner is letting fans in on a little secret — a secret related to how she got her body to bounce back so quickly after giving birth to her daughter, Stormi.

As fans who follow the lip kit mogul on social media know, Jenner is never one to shy away from showing off her incredible body for her followers. Whether rocking a skin-tight dress or baring her midriff for the camera, it’s safe to say that Jenner has one of the best bodies in the business. And luckily for fans, she shared a few tips and tricks regarding her post-baby body on her Instagram Live Story.

According to People, the 21-year-old was live-streaming with her fans when she was asked by one follower how her body bounced back so quickly after giving birth. Kylie attributes most of her weight-loss to diet, but also mentions that she has a good metabolism.

“I’m naturally just a really skinny person. But not like Kendall. She’s naturally, like model status. But yeah, I’ve always had a really flat stomach but I never felt like it went back to what it was before Stormi until recently, and I feel like it has a lot to do with diet.”

“I really eat very crazy usually. Like whatever I want,” she continued. “Pizza, pasta, a lot of dairy. And I just kind of cut all of that out and have just been eating better. And I feel like that’s the trick for me, personally.”

She also was quick to remind fans that weight loss does not happen overnight, and that it takes time — especially considering the fact that her body just produced a child. During her pregnancy, Jenner remained under the radar. She didn’t share any photos of her baby bump until after she gave birth to her daughter.

As fans will recall, Kylie basically went into hiding — and didn’t comment on any of the rumors that she was pregnant — until after she gave birth. She then posted a great deal of information on her Instagram account for the world to see.

But Kylie is still involved in a little bit of drama with long-time BFF Jordyn Woods at the moment. This past Valentine’s Day weekend, it was reported that Woods was caught hooking up with Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend and baby daddy, Tristan Thompson. Since then, the family has been on the outs with Woods.

However, as The Inquisitr recently shared, Kylie is still having a really tough time over it all. Over the past few weeks, Jenner has really been missing Jordyn, and doesn’t really know what to do with herself. Not only were the girls attached at the hip, but Woods also lived in Kylie’s guest house.

“Kylie cannot function without Jordyn, literally. She cannot go her entire life without her. Jordyn got honest about it and Kylie can see her side,” an insider shared.

It will be interesting to see how things pan out between the former best friends.