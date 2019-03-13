Price Hikes Coming For Some AT&T Customers

While AT&T’s is perhaps best known for its dominance in the world of cellphone service providers — which is pegged at 30 percent in North America, per a report from Statista — the telecommunications giant also serves as a TV service provider for millions of American customers, who may find themselves shelling out more money for their TV packages.

As reported by Variety, AT&T is revamping and retooling its DirecTV Now pricing models and packages. Existing customers who currently subscribe to any DirecTV Now base package will see their bill jump up by $10 a month starting on April 12. This marks the second price increase to hit DirecTV Now customers in less than a year, after a $5 price hike came into effect last summer.

Aside from the price increases, AT&T is also offering two new TV packages. DirecTV Now Plus, which comes in at $50 a month for up to 46 channels, and DirecTV Now Max, which offers up to 59 channels for $70 a month. Both packages will include HBO, HBO Family, and HBO Latino (which are owned by AT&T), as well as channels from WarnerMedia, NBCUniversal, Fox, Disney. Variety notes that these packages will omit channels from AMC, Discovery, A+E, and Viacom.

The new DirecTV Now Plus package will include the following channels.

Local ABC, CBS, Fox, CW and MyNetworkTV stations (in available markets)

AccuWeather

AT&T’s Audience

Boomerang

Bravo

Cartoon Network

CNBC

CNBC World

CNN

Disney Channel

Disney Junior

Disney XD

E!

ESPN

ESPN2

Fox Business Network

Fox News Channel

Fox Sports 1

Freeform

FX

FX Movie Channel

FXX

Hallmark Channel

HBO

HBO Family

HBO Latino

HLN

MSNBC

Nat Geo Wild

National Geographic Channel

NBCSN

Ovation

Oxygen

Pop

Revolt

Syfy

TBS

TCM

TNT

TruTV

Universal Kids

USA Network.

Those who purchase the DirecTV Now Max package will receive all the channels listed above, in addition to the following channels (regional sports networks will only be available in select markets).

BTN

CBS Sports Network

Cinemax

ESPNews

ESPNU

FS2

Golf Channel

Longhorn Network

MSG

MSG+

Olympic Channel

SEC Network

YES Network

AT&T announced the new DirectTV packages, stating that the new changes will provide trimmed-down content at competitive pricing points.

“Both new packages provide slimmer, quality-driven content lineups at competitive prices and with no annual contract,” the company stated. As Variety notes, AT&T’s WarnerMedia is preparing to launch a handful of subscription video-on-demand platforms, which will be centered around content from HBO, Turner, and Warner Bros. These services are set to release sometime in Q4 of this year.