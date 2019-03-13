Lais Ribeiro Goes Topless In Sexy Instagram Boomerang

Lais Ribeiro has recently shot her third spread for Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition, which will come out two months from now in mid-May. To make up for the wait, the magazine is trying to appease its eager fans by sharing sultry sneak peeks with Instagram users. Late Tuesday, the magazine took to the popular social media platform to share a sexy Boomerang featuring the Victoria’s Secret Angel donning nothing but bikini bottoms.

In the clip in question, the 28-year-old Brazilian beauty is featured topless as she crosses her arms over her chest to help cover herself up and censor the video. She is donning a white bikini thong that accentuates the model’s perky derriere, which sits low on the model’s hips, highlighting Ribeiro’s slender frame — including her itty bitty waist and incredibly toned abs.

The Boomerang starts out by showing Ribeiro with her back to the camera, showcasing her thong-clad booty. The model then turns around to face the onlooker with her arms around her chest. The movement shows off the model’s entire body, flaunting her flawless physique.

Ribeiro is wearing a crown of flowers in different tones of pink on her head, while her raven hair is pulled up and tucked into an updo that hides most of her tresses under the flowery arrangement. She appears to be wearing little to no makeup, showcasing her natural features.

The post, which Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition shared with its 1.9 million Instagram followers, was viewed nearly 56,000 times, garnering more than 9,000 likes and about 75 comments in under a day of having been posted. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise Ribeiro’s beauty and share their admiration for the Brazilian supermodel.

“My favorite model. Lais is stunning!” one user offered.

“I can only say that; Wooooowwww,” another one chimed in, paired with several yellow heart emoji.

As Sports Illustrated has pointed out, Ribeiro began modeling in 2009 in Brazil, first appearing in the cover of the country’s Elle magazine. A year later, she moved to New York City where she went on to walk the runway for the likes of Marc Jacobs, Vera Wang, Michael Kors, Roberto Cavalli and Dolce & Gabanna, landing a spot at the sought-after Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

“The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue is such a game changer for a model,” Ribeiro said about coming back for a third year. “It has helped shape and support so many careers of women I look up to, so to be included in my third issue, is a dream come true. MJ and the SI team are like family and real advocates for strong and empowered women – I am honored to be part of that group.”