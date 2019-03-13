Elizabeth Warren Says There Will Be No Trump Impeachment Efforts Until After Mueller Report Drops

'Let's wait until we get the Mueller report. Combine it with everything else we've seen. Then we'll know what to do.'

Massachusetts Senator and 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren says her first and only “rule” for impeaching Donald Trump is to wait until the Mueller report is released, CNBC is reporting.

“Here’s my rule on this one. Let’s wait until we get the Mueller report. Combine it with everything else we’ve seen. Then we’ll know what to do.”

Congressional Democrats have largely attempted to skirt the issue of impeaching the 45th president, with some exceptions. Texas Democrat Al Green, for example, has already introduced articles of impeachment against Trump, although his resolution did not pass a vote. Most other Congressional Democrats have, almost since the inauguration, said that any talk of impeachment was premature until the Mueller report was released.

And one powerful Congressional Democrat, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, has all but said impeachment is off the table, telling The Washington Post that she didn’t think Trump is worth impeaching.

Warren’s stance appears to mirror that of most of Congress’ Democratic leadership and its rank-and-file members. But in leaving impeachment on the table for when the Mueller report comes out, her stance is in contrast to that of Pelosi. But Warren didn’t want to put words in her colleague’s mouth.

“I’m not sure where Nancy is.”

Elizabeth couldn’t make her case better than Facebook made it for her. https://t.co/0KpYPSS2lk — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) March 12, 2019

It remains unclear, as of this writing, when the final Mueller report will be finished and released to Congress. The release date of the report has been the subject of multiple rumors and bits of speculation. For example, just this week, Politico writer Darren Samuelsohn posited that the Manafort sentencing, which took place earlier Wednesday, signaled the final piece of the puzzle in the report, and that it would possibly be out by the end of this week.

Also unclear is how much of the Mueller report, when it is finally released, will be available to the general public. As The Boston Globe reports, Attorney General William Barr has suggested that he may only release a summary of the report to Congress and the general public. Democrats have vowed to sue to see the full report if that happens.

Trump, for his part, has been contentious about the possibility of being impeached. In a Wednesday tweet, he told Pelosi that he’s done nothing wrong and there’s no need to even talk about impeaching him.