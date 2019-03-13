Luke Perry’s Death Certificate Revealed

Luke Perry’s death certificate has been revealed, as TMZ reported. The late actor’s cause of death was listed “ischemic cerebrovascular,” which is the technical term for a stroke.

Perry, 52, passed away one week after suffering the massive stroke — and Us Weekly revealed that his family, including his ex-wife Rachel “Minnie” Sharp, and Perry’s fiancee, Wendy Maddison Bauer, had to make the difficult decision to take the 90210 alum off of life support.

As the Inquisitr previously shared, Perry and Bauer were set to be married over the summer. The duo, who were infamously private about their relationship, sent out “save the date” cards that expressed a formal invitation would follow. Perry and Bauer were to be married on August 19 in Los Angeles.

Bauer released a statement to People Magazine expressing her gratitude for the support she has received since his passing, and said that the countless stories of the generosity and kindness that Perry shared with his coworkers and fans has been a great “solace” to her.

“The past 11½ years with Luke were the happiest years of my life, and I am grateful to have had that time with him. I also want to thank his children, family, and friends for their love and support. We have found comfort in one another and in the knowledge that our lives were touched by an extraordinary man. He will be dearly missed.”

The death certificate further revealed that Perry’s body has been laid to rest in Dixon, Tennessee, following a funeral that took place on March 11. TMZ shared that Perry was a part-time resident of Tennessee, and that he bought a farm in the area in 1995.

Condolences for the family and for the late actor have since come pouring in from Perry’s former costars, as well as fans from across the world. Perry’s 90210 costar, Shannen Doherty, has shared a handful of throwback photos of her and Perry’s time on-set together, and opened up about how the two lost touch following the series end, but had reunited after Doherty was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Some of Perry’s Riverdale costars have chimed in as well, with Cole Sprouse saying that the series had some ideas in mind as to how to honor the actor’s legacy and time on the show, and that they had planned on dedicating a few of the episodes to their beloved costar.

“He was very well loved. I mean, the whole world is mourning his passing. But, he was one of those guys that would rather have us all laughing about his great stories than mourning for too long,” Sprouse added.