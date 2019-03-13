Lori Loughlin’s Friend Kyle Richards Is ‘Really Shocked’ By Actress’ College Bribery Scandal

Lori Loughlin’s indictment this week came as a shock to not only her biggest fans, but also her closest friends. The actress and her husband were both charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud on Tuesday for their involvement in a bribery scandal with over 40 other individuals across several ivy league colleges. Later that evening, close friend to Loughlin and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards spoke about her complete shock after hearing the disappointing news.

Richards appeared on Tuesday evening’s episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen After Show, where a caller asked for her input on the bombshell scandal, according to Entertainment Tonight. Richards’ daughter, Sophia Umansky, 19, whom she shares with husband Mauricio Umansky, recently began her college career at George Washington University.

“We know a lot of people in that circle, and it was really shocking today,” Richards said of the admissions scandal.

Loughlin was allegedly one of several wealthy parents who paid thousands of dollars for their children’s admission to colleges under false athletic recruitment. In addition, many parents paid to cheat on their children’s college entrance exams.

The caller asked if Richards had any knowledge of this scheme within her group of friends.

“Sophia knows all of those girls. They’re really great people, and you kind of just go, ‘I’m really so confused by all of this,'” the reality star explained. “Everyone’s talking about it, but until today, we had never heard this ever existed. Maybe I’m naïve, I didn’t even know that existed.”

Lori Loughlin flew in from out of the country to surrender to the FBI and has now been taken into custody. https://t.co/cRYZQig1qM pic.twitter.com/FA3jmzNIIt — E! News (@enews) March 13, 2019

Richards is one of several stars who have shared their thoughts on the scandal within the last several hours. As the case continues to unfold, fellow celebrities are joining in on the conspiracy jokes as well as expressing their disappointment in those involved, TooFab reported.

Sarah Silverman took to Twitter to share that she went to New York University for one year on a $1,500 scholarship while her father paid for the rest of her tuition.

“I was shocked at all the rich kids whose parents ‘made them’ go to college. Seriously- let someone who wants to learn go in your sh**ty kid’s place,” the actress said.

Meanwhile, Kirstie Alley wrote that the most “disturbing” part of the scandal was learning that parents paid to have other people take the SATs for their children.

“What does this message send? You are too stupid to get a high SAT score? Ugly,” she tweeted.

Loughlin surrendered to federal authorities in Los Angeles on Wednesday, according to CNN. She is expected to initially appear in federal court on Wednesday afternoon.