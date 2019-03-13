Kendall Jenner Stuns In Ben Simmons Jersey At Sixers Game

Much attention has been paid throughout this NBA season to Kendall Jenner’s many visits to the Wells Fargo Center to watch her boyfriend, Ben Simmons, play for the Philadelphia 76ers. First some Sixers fans objected to her presence there, with one even launching a petition to get her banned from the arena. But later in the year, fans began to notice that the Sixers had a dominant won/loss record at games attended by Jenner.

Many have also been paying attention to Jenner’s sartorial choices when attending Simmons’ games. Last month, Jenner told Vogue that she likes to dress “sleeker” while attending basketball games. “I like pulling my hair back; I like having a tiny little top on, whether it’s a turtleneck or just something small,” she said.

At Tuesday night’s game, Jenner changed things up dramatically: Instead of exclusive couture, Jenner wore a blue Sixers jersey to the game.

According to Page Six, Jenner wore Simmons’ blue #25 jersey to the basketball game, complete with a special patch with her nickname, “Kenny.” The outfit also included, per the newspaper, “a blue sweatshirt with white bleach stains, white carpenter pants, white booties and a small purse.”

Jenner and Simmons weren’t quite matching on Tuesday night, as the Sixers played in their red home jerseys while Jenner was in blue.

Philadelphia defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 106-99, per ESPN.com, with Simmons scoring 26 points and grabbing 10 rebounds; Simmons 26 points tied Cleveland’s Collin Sexton for the game high. The game between the lowly Cavs and the contending 76ers was much closer than expected, but Philadelphia pulled off the victory, and remains in the third seed in the Eastern Conference, were the playoffs to start today.

Tristan Thompson, the former partner of Jenner’s sister Khloe Kardashian, plays for Cleveland but did not play in Tuesday’s game. Simmons and Thompson had words when the teams played in November.

Per PhillyChitChat, Jenner and Simmons were spotted together over the weekend in suburban Cherry Hill, N.J., where the couple were seen shopping for a vacuum cleaner, before having dinner together at the Grand Lux Cafe in the Cherry Hill Mall, and then going to Top Golf in nearby Mt. Laurel for a birthday party for Simmons’ brother.

Jenner showed up at one game in January wearing a black turtleneck and matching leather trousers, while actress and model Emily Ratajkowski attended the same game, seperately, while wearing a similar outfit to Jenner’s, per The Inquisitr.