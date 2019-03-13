Lena Dunham Slams Lori Loughlin, Felicity Huffman Amid ‘Varsity Blues’ Scandal

Lena Dunham is the latest celeb to weigh in on the college admission scandal that has captivated the country.

Since news of the scandal first broke yesterday morning, many have been taking to social media to share their thoughts on the issue, including countless celebrities. Outspoken actress Lena Dunham had no problem telling her Twitter followers what she thought about all of the drama surrounding Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman as well as 40 plus other parents involved in the drama.

“All the people involved in this college scam should have gathered their money and started a small elite college where Lori Loughlin teaches a class on smiling,” she tweeted. “My parents didn’t care enough about college to scam but they’d definitely buy me a boyfriend who is willing to sit with me at the ER.”

So far, both tweets have earned a lot of attention for Dunham with over 4,000 favorites, 100 plus comments, and 200 retweets. Most Twitter users commented on the post to applaud Dunham for speaking out while countless other followers used gifs to express their thoughts on the matter.

And Dunham is not the first celebrity to talk about the scandal publicly. As the Inquisitr shared yesterday, Rob Lowe’s son, John Owen Lowe, also threw shade at the actresses involved in the scandal on his own Twitter account. In a series of tweets, the Stanford grad said that he studied for months for the SATs and took countless practice tests. He also shared that college applications are no joke and they can be very time consuming and hard to fill out.

“The amount of stress kids put into that to potentially lose a spot to someone unfairly is horrible,” he wrote.

He continued on by saying that he was very lucky to have been able to have the luxury of tutors and taking practice test programs since a lot of kids are not afforded that luxury. To end the rant, he says that he finds it “really, really gross” to think that some hard working kids lost out on their spot in college because someone else’s parents paid to get them into school.

And once Rob Lowe himself caught wind of his son’s tweet, he took the opportunity to share his own thoughts on the matter while throwing a bit of shade in the process.

“Very proud of my honest, hardworking sons.”

As most people now know, actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman are now at the center of a scandal involving their teenage daughters. The scam involved up to $6.5 million from up to 50 parents who paid to get their children into prestigious schools like Yale, Georgetown, Stanford, University of Southern California, UCLA, and the University of Texas.

In short, the parents essentially paid money that would either go to an SAT or ACT administrator or a college athletic coach who would then make a fake profile of the student to get them into the school. The FBI has been investigating this for over a year.