NFL Rumors: Giants Have Something Big Planned As ‘Part 2’ Of The OBJ Deal, Could Be Trade For Josh Rosen

The New York Giants pulled off one of the biggest moves of the offseason when they dealt Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns, and rumors indicate that they aren’t done yet.

The Giants are taking some heat for appearing to move into a rebuilding phase less than a year after passing over quarterbacks Sam Darnold, Josh Allen, and Josh Rosen in the 2018 draft, but the new rumors indicate they may take a second chance to grab one of those signal callers. Dan Schneier of CBS Sports tweeted on Friday that the Giants are expected to make a big move as “part 2” of the Odell Beckham Jr. trade, and believes it could be a bid to grab Josh Rosen from the Arizona Cardinals.

The Cardinals hold the No. 1 overall pick in the draft this year and are expected to grab fast-rising Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray. That makes last year’s first round pick expendable, and reports have indicated that the Cardinals are trying to trade Rosen.

The Giants have already been identified as a potential new home for Rosen, with an analysis from NFL.com calling the Giants the favorites to land him. Reporter Adam Rank suggested that the Patriots, Chargers, and Saints could all be interested in Rosen, but the Giants rise to the top after choosing running back Saquon Barkley in the first round last year instead of trying to find a successor to Eli Manning.

A trade for Josh Rosen could take a bit of pressure off Giants general manager Dave Gettleman, who has come under fire for the relatively low return for Odell Beckham Jr. just a few weeks after declaring that the team “didn’t sign Odell just to trade him.” The Giants landed Cleveland’s first-round pick in next month’s draft (pick No. 17 overall), along with another third-round pick and safety Jabrill Peppers.

As Yahoo Sports pointed out, Gettleman also saddled the Giants with plenty of dead money along with the low return for OBJ.

“Making the move all the more infuriating for loyal Giants fans is the compensation, which many around the league deem far too low for a player of Beckham’s caliber,” the report noted. “There’s also this reality: Freeing themselves of Beckham’s antics and polarizing nature means the Giants will have to carry $16 million in dead money on the books.”

While there is no official indication from the New York Giants that they could be targeting Josh Rosen, given the little warning before the OBJ trade, that may not mean much.