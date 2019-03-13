Andy Cohen Responds After He’s Accused Of Attempting To Stage Lisa Vanderpump Confrontation In The Bahamas

NeNe Leakes was in town and planning to confront Lisa before things went awry.

Andy Cohen is speaking out after being blamed for allegedly planting NeNe Leakes in The Bahamas in hopes of capturing a confrontation between her and Lisa Vanderpump for the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cameras.

According to a March 12 report from All About the Real Housewives, rumors of a potential setup began swirling after Teddi Mellencamp posted a photo of herself, Kyle Richards, and Leakes on Instagram and told her fans and followers it was fun running into the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, even though she did not appear on the show.

“They planned for NeNe to confront [Lisa] about giving her bad advice. NeNe was supposed to be at dinner but thankfully [Lisa] left before NeNe could attack her. Teddi mentioned it on her Instagram,” a social media user explained.

Other social media users also chimed in, claiming Cohen has been wanting to see the bullies of the series take down the longtime star. However, with all of the longterm success Vanderpump and Cohen have had together with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules, the claims seemed unlikely and ultimately, Cohen chose to shoot them down.

“None of this is true. Had no clue nene was in Bahamas or that she had a beef with lvp until she said it on my show.”

As fans may have heard, Leakes recently went public with claims against Vanderpump in which she suggested the Los Angeles restauranteur had talked her out of buying the piece of property located on Santa Monica Boulevard where Vanderpump’s PUMP Lounge now resides.

“She said, ‘Oh darling, darling, it’s a piece of crap and they’re charging so much for it, darling,'” Leakes recalled, according to a report from People magazine. “She talked me off of it and then went and got it.”

In response to Leakes’ claims against her, Vanderpump offered her own statement, denying Leakes’ allegations and claiming she did not need anyone to point out the Santa Monica Boulevard property to her because it was owned by the same landlord who owns one of her other restaurants, SUR.

“It’s 200 yards down the road. I didn’t really need anyone to point it out to me, but thanks anyway,” she said in her statement to her fellow Real Housewives star.

To see more of Vanderpump and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.