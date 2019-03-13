‘The Devil Wears Prada’ Is Being Turned Into A Musical

While fans of both Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway have been clamoring for the two actresses to collaborate again, it seems that their devoted followers will be able to enjoy the actresses’ one-off film in an entirely different light.

Of course, that film is The Devil Wears Prada, which originally released back in 2006. Directed by David Frankel, and adapted from the novel of the same name by Lauren Weisberger, the movie follows recent college graduate and wannabe writer Andrea “Andy” Sachs (Anne Hathaway), who lands a job as the co-assistant to Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep), the ruthless and often cold editor-in-chief of Runway magazine.

Upon its release, the film garnered acclaim from both critics and fans alike. In particular, the adapted screenplay and Streep’s performance drew praise, and Meryl snagged an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress, and ultimately won a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy.

Over a decade after its release, fans of the film are still hoping that a sequel or continuation will be announced for the big screen. While there’s no news regarding a return to the big screen, The Devil Wears Prada is set to premiere on the big stage, so to speak.

The stage musical adaptation of 'The Devil Wears Prada,' featuring an original score by Elton John, locks in Tony Award winner Anna D. Shapiro to direct https://t.co/3JKKS9SsQc pic.twitter.com/yY29oUj6DJ — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 13, 2019

As reported by Variety, The Devil Wears Prada will be receiving a musical adaptation, which will hopefully be premiering on Broadway sometime in the future. As of now, a cast has not been announced — given that the musical is still in pre-production — but a few noteworthy names are still attached to the project. Most famous is Sir Elton John, who will be composing the music. Lyrics will be penned by Shaina Taub, who is best known for working on multiple Shakespeare adaptations with The Public Theater. The book (spoken dialogue) will be handled by Paul Rudnick.

Recently, the musical’s production team announced that Anna D. Shapiro would be directing the show. Shapiro is best known for her work directing August: Osage County(not to be confused by the film of the same name), for which she won a Tony Award for Best Direction of a Play. Shapiro released a brief statement regarding her upcoming work on The Devil Wears Prada.

“I am truly honored to be a part of this incredible project,” Shapiro said in the aforementioned statement. “Working with Shaina, Paul, and Sir Elton has already proven to be one of the great thrills of my career, and I look forward to bringing Lauren’s beloved world to the stage.”