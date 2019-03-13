Tucker Carlson Under Fire For Making Sexually Explicit Comments About Miss Teen USA Contestant

Tucker Carlson is facing even more criticism for lewd and demeaning comments that he made about the 2007 Miss Teen USA contestant from South Carolina. The embattled Fox News host called Caitlin Upton stupid and suggesting that she might be vulnerable enough for sexual advances, according to USA Today.

“She’s like, she’s vulnerable,” Carlson said. “She’s like a wounded gazelle, separated from the herd.”

The then-38-year-old then said that host Mario Lopez should attempt to have sex with the then-17-year-old.

“She’d probably be a pretty good wife,” said Carlson. “If you had a wife that dumb, would it be good or bad?”

“I was thinking about tapping my foot next to her stall,” he ended.

Upton spoke in 2015 about how difficult the pageant was for her and revealed that she considered committing suicide after the ridicule aimed at her performance damaged her mental health.

The audio, which appeared on the radio show “Bubba the Love Sponge Show,” was released by Media Matters. It is the third batch of audio to be released to the public recently, creating an intense backlash against the conservative commentator that has cost him several sponsors.

In previous audio releases, the host can be heard making crude comments towards Martha Stewart’s daughter, and comparing Afghan people to monkeys. He also defended female-on-male statutory rape and made degrading comments about Britney Spears and Ariana Huffington.

As a result, as The Inquisitr previously reported, sponsors have been bailing on his show Tucker Carlson Tonight. AstraZeneca, Outback Steakhouse and Sheex all announced that they were cutting ties with the show.

A protest is taking place outside Fox News' headquarters right now. Tucker Carlson is not backing down https://t.co/WTOqqdZnKk pic.twitter.com/EEsGtAFbtc — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) March 13, 2019

For his part, Carlson has refused to apologize or show remorse for his behavior.

“Media Matters caught me saying something naughty on a radio show more than a decade ago. Rather than express the usual ritual contrition, how about this: I am on television every weeknight live for an hour. If you want to know what I think, you can watch. Anyone who disagrees with my views is welcome to come on and explain why,” Carlson tweeted.

On Monday, he said on his show that he wouldn’t bow down to popular pressure to apologize for his comments.

Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade called out Carlson’s detractors for trying to destroy the host’s career, according to The Hill. He called the audio releases part of a broader movement to silence anyone who has a different or unpopular opinion. He called the situation an attempt to “seek and destroy” those who think differently.