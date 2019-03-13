Ciara Shows A Whole Lot Of Skin In A Plunging Bodysuit

Ciara's revealing all her hard work in the gym in a revealing one-piece.

Ciara is flaunting her curves in a stunning new photo shoot. The “Level Up” singer proudly showed off all her hard work in the gym in a brand new shoot for the April 2019 issue of InStyle, and the magazine even gave fans a peek at one of the very revealing ensembles she donned for the feature in a new post on Instagram on March 13.

The snap showed the star rocking a vintage look for the cover feature, sporting a 1950s inspired hairstyle but leaving little to the imagination in a plunging Prada bodysuit that was open almost all the way down to her bellybutton as she flashed some serious skin.

The skin-tight blue and red patterned one-piece cinched in at the waist with a navy belt to show off Ciara’s tiny middle.

The stunning singer accessorized the skimpy bodysuit with an oversized Bulgari gold necklace and a pair of black sky-high Christian Louboutin heels.

Inside the pages of the magazine, Ciara opened up about how she got her body in the killer shape she was showing off in the revealing bodysuit. She shared that she did a lot of working out with celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson after giving birth to her second child with husband Russell Wilson, a daughter named Sienna, in 2017.

“I would wake up in the morning, breastfeed, eat a small meal, go train, come back home, pump, eat a small meal, breastfeed, eat lunch, and then go train again,” the star told the outlet of her intense workout routine that helped her to shed the baby weight.

Now she’s back to her pre-baby body, the star revealed that she’s toned down her workouts just a little bit but is still hitting the gym hard to stay looking so toned.

Ciara told the outlet that she’s now doing 90-minute workouts with trainer Decker Davis in order to maintain her amazing body.

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

“I truly believe that self-love is key,” the star then shared. “And my definition of self-love is taking care of myself.”

But her new photo shoot certainly isn’t the only glimpse at her incredibly toned body Ciara fans have gotten recently.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the singer has been showing some skin while vacationing with her family over the past few days and posting glimpses at her fun time to social media.

She was most recently spotted in a plunging red swimsuit as she made her way down a giant waterslide while spending some time with her husband Russell and their kids on a yacht in St Barths. As well as 1-year-old Sienna, Ciara is also mom to 4-year-old son Future from her past relationship with the rapper Future.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, she headed down the slide at a pretty fast pace and even joked that the force as she hit the water almost made her lose her wig.