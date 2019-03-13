John Cena Reportedly ‘Happy’ For Nikki Bella As Romance Rumors With Artem Chigvintsev Swirl

As Nikki Bella’s rumored romance with Dancing With the Stars partner Artem Chigvinstev reportedly heats up, some may wonder how her ex-boyfriend, John Cena, feels. A source close to Cena spoke out to Hollywood Life and revealed that the WWE Superstar is “happy” for his ex.

“He supports her and will always love her for the person she was to him and the time they had together. If Nikki is finding love elsewhere, he is happy for her and has nothing ever bad to say about either of them.”

It sounds like John Cena is pretty supportive of his ex and in her pursuit to find love. Reportedly, Nikki Bella has been dating her Dancing With the Stars partner Artem Chigvinstev. As previously reported by Inquisitr, the two were recently photographed kissing after having lunch together.

However, despite the kiss, Cena reportedly doesn’t have any concerns, the source saying, “He hasn’t heard about them kissing but he is not worried about it because that is what happens when you date someone. John doesn’t allow there to be any drama, as he doesn’t play high school games.”

The couple dated for six-years. Cena proposed to Bella at Wrestlemania 33 in the ring after the couple had a match against The Miz and Maryse. At the time, the couple had planned to marry in Mexico, but they ended their relationship before the wedding was set to happen.

Despite a long history together, it doesn’t appear that Cena has any hard feelings towards his ex, with the source stating, “Nikki is an amazing woman to him and she should have the best life possible with anyone she wants.”

While Bella is also a WWE Superstar, she appears on the hit reality television show Total Bellas. Although her split with Cena happened prior to filming for the new season of her show, Bella has had to face getting back into the dating scene on the new season.

According to a report from E! Online, Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvinstev had their lunch date on Saturday, but also spent time together on Sunday before a new episode of Total Bellas aired. Nikki went live on her Instagram account and, in the live video, she was with Artem.

Although they haven’t confirmed a relationship, it appears that the two enjoy spending time together. They first got to know one another as dance partners back in 2017 when Bella appeared on the hit show Dancing With the Stars. The two didn’t take home the coveted Mirror Ball trophy, but instead were eliminated sixth in the competition.

Whether or not they are officially dating, it is great to see Nikki Bella smiling and having fun!