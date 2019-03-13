Cristiano Ronaldo Brags, ‘That’s Why Juve signed Me,’ After Epic Champions League Hat-Trick

If there’s one footballer playing right now you’d back to deliver the goods and achieve the impossible it’s Cristiano Ronaldo, and the Juventus star gave another three reasons why he’s worth his weight in gold last night.

Juventus were going into their Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid carrying a 2-0 deficit from the first leg. It was always going to be a big ask for Juventus to buck the odds and upset the apple cart, but when Ronaldo is firing on all cylinders you’re always in with a chance.

The Express reports that the Portuguese talisman netted a hat-trick against his former La Liga rivals to silence the doubters and confirm to the world he’s still a footballing god.

Since leaving Real Madrid to join Juventus last season for an epic amount of money, the fiery forward has been outstanding. His triple thunder against Atletico Madrid makes his tally for this season in all competitions an impressive 24 goals.

And you just know there’s more to come. His club will be hoping Ronaldo’s golden boots keep doing their business in the Champions League because as the 34-year-old bragged in the aftermath of the Atletico victory, “That’s why Juve signed me.”

Juventus have failed to win the Champions League since 1996, and Ronaldo is the prestigious competition’s top goalscorer of all time with 124 goals, 18 clear of second-placed Lionel Messi. He’s also scored eight Champions League hat-tricks and enjoyed European victory for four of the last seasons. Do the math. If anyone can help Juventus get back on their perch and claim the trophy of trophies it’s the man who is seeking to become the first player in history to win the elite European competition with three different clubs.

Ronaldo explained to Sky Sport Italia, “It had to be a really special night and it was. If we continue like this, we have not won yet but we have reasons to be proud and we are on the right way. That’s why Juve signed me and I tried to do my best job. It’s a magical night. It was a very difficult team to play but we showed that we were a very big team. We proceed step by step, we will see.”

Ronaldo dragged Juventus into the quarter-finals of the Champions League with an 86th minute penalty after a foul upon Federico Bernadeschi.

Up stepped the Portuguese powerhouse to drive the win home and seal his hat-rick as he slammed the ball past a hapless Jan Oblak in goal

Tullio M. Puglia / Getty Images

Juventus’s Leonardo Bonucci added, “It is a great night for all the Juve people. Many were ready to celebrate our defeat, I’m sorry for them. Juve always responds on the pitch. We played with the right spirit and our fans were the 12th man tonight.”