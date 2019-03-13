Olivia Newton-John Went ‘Undercover’ As A Patient At Her Own Clinic During Cancer Battle

Music icon and actress Olivia Newton-John reportedly went undercover as a patient in her own namesake clinic in Australia as she recovered from her third battle against cancer, per Entertainment Tonight.

The legendary singer revealed in an interview with ET‘s Nancy O’Dell that she entered the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Center in 2018, after it was revealed she had a tumor on her lower spine, one which caused her to suffer a fractured pelvis. The singer had already beaten breast cancer twice prior to fighting her third battle against the disease.

“Nobody knew I was there, so I was an undercover boss in the hospital on purpose,” she said to Entertainment Tonight. “I didn’t want people to know because I didn’t want it to be out there in the public that I was in the hospital.”

The singer remarked that she used various methods of disguising her identity as she began her rehabilitation journey — a journey which involved learning to walk again after surgery. Since her stay, Newton-John revealed to ET that she has completed radiotherapy, and is on oral hormonal therapy. The iconic Grease star also revealed she uses medical cannabis to help her with pain, sleep, and anxiety.

“Every day’s a gift anyway,” she told O’Dell. “We don’t really know how long our life is, so every day is an extra bonus for me and I’m very grateful and I intend to be here for a long time.”

Don’t Stop Believin’ is my story in my words. I'm so proud that $1 from every hardback sold is donated to the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre. It’s available in Australia wherever books… https://t.co/t1fK56jqQi — Olivia Newton-John (@olivianj) October 12, 2018

Newton-John recently penned a memoir titled, Don’t Stop Believin’.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed the book details stories and things about the singer that even her most ardent fans might not know. The news outlet explained that several of the hot-button topics Newton-John addresses in the memoir include rumors of an alleged romantic relationship with former Grease co-star John Travolta, the fears she had over the release of one of her biggest hit songs and videos, and the disappearance of former love Patrick McDermott.

I just want to say how excited and delighted and honored I am to have this honor bestowed on me by the Governor General. I'm so proud to be an Aussie, and this couldn't have come at a better time. Happy Australia Day! pic.twitter.com/OJTdrS8QuP — Olivia Newton-John (@olivianj) January 27, 2019

The singer is a four-time Grammy Award winner, she is one of the world’s best-selling recording artists of all time, with more than 100 million albums sold.

The book, which was released in Fall 2018 in the singer’s native Australia, made its United States debut on March 12. Newton-John is currently on a promotional tour for the tome. She has most recently appeared on ET, The Talk, and The Today Show. The book’s official site revealed that $1 from every memoir sold will be donated to the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Center.

Newton-John was recently honored on Australia Day with the Companion of the Order of Australia for her work with health and wellness for those that are living with cancer and for her work as a performer reported Digital Journal.