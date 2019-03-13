William H. Macy Called College Applications ‘So Stressful’ Before His Wife, Felicity Huffman, Was Arrested

As news and additional details come to light surrounding the recent college admissions scandal, it looks like social media users and late night talk show hosts might need to start making jokes about actor William H. Macy, and how “shameless” his family really is.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, a few celebrities and actresses — along with dozens of not-so-famous parents — have been charged as part of an ongoing investigation into college admissions. Federal prosecutors are alleging that parents of college applicants (some of whom are now attending school) shelled out more than $25 million in bribes to college officials from 2011 to 2018.

A handful of top-tier and Ivy League universities are involved in the scandal, including Georgetown University, Stanford University, the University of San Diego, the University of Southern California (USC), the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), and Yale University, among others. The investigation was even dubbed Operation Varsity Blues by the FBI — a nod to the 1999 film of the same name.

Lori Loughlin — best known for her role on both Full House and Fuller House — was indicted yesterday, with federal authorities alleging that she and her husband paid $500,000 to have both of their daughters listed as potential athlete recruits for USC.

Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman was also arrested — at gunpoint, per reporting by The Inquisitr — for allegedly paying $15,000 to have her daughter’s college admissions test scores doctored. Now, Huffman’s husband, actor William H. Macy, is coming under the spotlight for comments he made earlier this year.

William H. Macy on the phone with the admissions office right now pic.twitter.com/GsYsjvv3C2 — Sady Doyle (@sadydoyle) March 12, 2019

The star of Showtime’s Shameless made comments in a Parade magazine interview earlier this year, reports Fox News, which referenced the college admissions process.

In his January interview with Parade, Macy explained that his family was “in the thick of college application time, which is so stressful.”

“My daughters are extraordinary women,” Macy, told Parade. “They’re really a joy. They’re both thriving. They’ve got a life ahead of them, but you can exhale a little bit. They’re 16 and 18 years old, and they’re good people. My daughter Sofia, the oldest, is going to LAHSA [Los Angeles High School of the Arts]. She’s thriving there. I know she’s going to make a go of it in the business, which I support. I’ve seen her; she’s good, she’s really good.”

At the time, due to a lack of information from authorities, it’s not clear as to why William H. Macy has not been arrested or charged alongside his wife.