‘The Bachelor’ Winner Cassie Randolph Opens Up About Relationship With Colton Underwood

The Bachelor fans finally got to hear from Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph in the season finale on Tuesday night, and the two had plenty of updates to share. It was definitely a wild ride for Cassie and Colton, but they had good news for anxious fans. Before the show even aired on the West Coast, Randolph took to her Instagram page to open up further about the situation.
While Colton has played coy for months regarding how his Bachelor journey went, Cassie had to be even more vague and cryptic. Now, neither Randolph nor Underwood has to hide anything any longer — and The Bachelor winner couldn’t resist hopping on social media to share some additional thoughts.
Randolph posted a selfie on her Instagram page showing her kissing Underwood. She said she was too impatient to wait any longer before sharing her thoughts. Cassie opened up about how uncertain she was beginning this experience, and how rocky the road was at times.
The Bachelor star called Colton her best friend, and praised him for showing her the “purest, strongest love” any lady could hope to receive. Fans went wild over this update, and will be anxious to see more. Randolph has a whopping 1.2 million followers now on Instagram, and more than 575,000 of those liked the post within 12 hours of it having been posted.
I was going to wait until west coast aired to post this, but I am too impatient. So here it goes! The secret is finally out!!! Colton, you truly have my heart ♥️ Walking into this experience, I honestly wasn’t sure that true love could come from it. It hasn’t necessarily been the easiest road to get to where we are, but if that’s what it took to get here, then every single twist and turn has been undeniably WORTH IT. The last 4 months, just focusing on “us” have been amazing and you have become my best friend. You have shown me the purest, strongest love that any girl could ask for. You jumped a fence, took a risk, and challenged the “rules” to fight for us. I can’t even begin to describe how lucky I feel to have you by my side. I am so excited to see what is next for us in this new phase of our “journey”… I’d jump a thousand fences for you and “like, I know, I KNOW”???? that I love you more than words, point blank♥️ ps. you still give me butterflies ????
More than 15,000 people commented on Cassie’s post, and it looks like most of the commentary was positive and supportive of The Bachelor couple. Randolph also shared a handful of updates via her Instagram Stories that showed how happy the couple is to finally be able to open up about their relationship.
The Instagram Stories in question showed Cassie and Colton sipping champagne on the flight from Los Angeles to New York, and it showed some cute updates from her sister, Michelle, and brother, Landon. It’s clear that the Randolph family has gotten to know Underwood quite well over these past few months, and it looks like those close to the couple are big fans of this pairing.
Sometimes it can be hard for me to find my words (as you all have seen haha)… it’s so easy for me to over-analyze and get in my own head, especially when my feelings are overwhelming or when big things are happening so quickly. So, here goes my attempt to put the past 6 months into words ???? Stepping out of the limo on night one, I had no idea what was in store for me. The saying “God always has bigger plans in mind” has never felt more real to me than it does now. I’m honestly holding back tears as I write this, trying not to get too sentimental as all the memories and emotions flood over me while I reflect on this whole experience. I am unbelievably grateful for every single relationship that was formed with 29 amazing women, Colton and all the crew involved. It was a truly unique adventure that I got the extraordinary opportunity to experience. Everyone who has been beside me throughout these past 6 months (during filming and post), has helped me grow in ways that I couldn’t ever have imagined. I’ve learned things about myself, relationships, and life in general, that I would never have known otherwise. Thinking back to before I was cast on The Bachelor S23, I get chills realizing just how crazy it is that ONE THING has the potential to change life SO MUCH. ♥️ This past week, I took a much-needed break from my social media. I was allowing the opinions of others, and their sometimes cruel speculations, really get to me. That brings me to perhaps the truest, most impactful thing that this experience has taught me: to stay true to myself. Being real is something we ALL owe to ourselves. Regardless of the outcome, that is the one thing we can do to guarantee no regrets… to make the best decision we can in the moment. ????So cheers, my friends (and trolls) to The Bachelor S23 finale… may we all live and learn, be humble, and most of all, forever remain open to learning. Thank you for the opportunity to share with you all a glimpse into some of the most pivotal moments of my life. So far 🙂 #thebachelor
In a separate Instagram post, Randolph wrote at length about the journey she had while filming The Bachelor. It looks like Cassie can laugh at herself about how hard she found it to express herself on-camera, and she wrote about all the growth she’s experienced.
Will Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph be able to translate this Bachelor romance into a long-lasting relationship? It looks as if fans are still somewhat divided on this front, but everybody will be watching to see how things progress going forward for the couple.