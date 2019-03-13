‘The Bachelor’ Winner Cassie Randolph Opens Up About Relationship With Colton Underwood

The Bachelor fans finally got to hear from Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph in the season finale on Tuesday night, and the two had plenty of updates to share. It was definitely a wild ride for Cassie and Colton, but they had good news for anxious fans. Before the show even aired on the West Coast, Randolph took to her Instagram page to open up further about the situation.

While Colton has played coy for months regarding how his Bachelor journey went, Cassie had to be even more vague and cryptic. Now, neither Randolph nor Underwood has to hide anything any longer — and The Bachelor winner couldn’t resist hopping on social media to share some additional thoughts.

Randolph posted a selfie on her Instagram page showing her kissing Underwood. She said she was too impatient to wait any longer before sharing her thoughts. Cassie opened up about how uncertain she was beginning this experience, and how rocky the road was at times.

The Bachelor star called Colton her best friend, and praised him for showing her the “purest, strongest love” any lady could hope to receive. Fans went wild over this update, and will be anxious to see more. Randolph has a whopping 1.2 million followers now on Instagram, and more than 575,000 of those liked the post within 12 hours of it having been posted.

More than 15,000 people commented on Cassie’s post, and it looks like most of the commentary was positive and supportive of The Bachelor couple. Randolph also shared a handful of updates via her Instagram Stories that showed how happy the couple is to finally be able to open up about their relationship.

The Instagram Stories in question showed Cassie and Colton sipping champagne on the flight from Los Angeles to New York, and it showed some cute updates from her sister, Michelle, and brother, Landon. It’s clear that the Randolph family has gotten to know Underwood quite well over these past few months, and it looks like those close to the couple are big fans of this pairing.

In a separate Instagram post, Randolph wrote at length about the journey she had while filming The Bachelor. It looks like Cassie can laugh at herself about how hard she found it to express herself on-camera, and she wrote about all the growth she’s experienced.

Will Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph be able to translate this Bachelor romance into a long-lasting relationship? It looks as if fans are still somewhat divided on this front, but everybody will be watching to see how things progress going forward for the couple.