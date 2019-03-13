Kylie Jenner Lets 1-Year-Old Stormi Do Her Makeup In Adorable Videos

Kylie's 1-year-old also said a few sweet words in the new clips.

It looks like Kylie Jenner is passing on her makeup skills to daughter Stormi Webster early. Per Cosmopolitan, the 21-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted several videos to Instagram Stories this week that showed little Stormi taking charge as she sat in the makeup chair while getting her hair done by her glam team.

The clips showed Jenner sporting a fresh face with only neutral makeup and a white robe while her 1-year-old daughter sat on her lap.

Stormi had a makeup brush in her hand and sweetly swept it on her mom’s chin as if she was giving her a hand in the glam chair while Jenner was seemingly getting ready to head out.

Another adorable video even revealed just how much little Stormi, who’s Kylie’s only child with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott, is growing up as she shook the makeup brush towards the camera and said “bye” while another short clip had the little girl saying “hi.”

But that wasn’t the only time she showed off her vocabulary.

When she wasn’t busy playing makeup artist for her reality star and businesswoman mom, the little girl also revealed to her mom’s fans how she can also already say “Mama.”

A close-up video showed Stormi and her mom spending some quality time together before the 1-year-old sweetly said “Mama, Mama” as Kylie captured the adorable moment on camera.

Kylie shares many of her personal moment with fans via social media, and even recently used the social media site to reveal that she thinks little Stormi actually chose her own name before she was born.

Speaking to her makeup artist and filming their exchange for her Instagram Live session, Jenner shared that she would call the baby girl Stormi before she was born.

“I feel like she chose her own name… I looked up names, and I saw Storm, and I really liked that. But I wanted her to have an ‘ie’ at the end of her name like me,” Kim Kardashian’s little sister shared via the social media site of how she chose her daughter’s name, per Elle.

“When I was pregnant, I used to call her Stormi when I would talk to her in my belly. And it just always felt right,” Jenner then continued, adding that she was also considering two other names for her baby girl that she actually liked more than Stormi.

“But when I had her, I felt like she chose her own name,” she then continued. “And I just couldn’t imagine any other name other than Stormi.”

The sweet talk about her daughter comes amid a whole lot of drama for the Kardashian family right now.

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr reported, Jenner has found herself at the center of a media storm over the past few weeks alongside sister Khloe Kardashian after Khloe’s former boyfriend Tristan Thompson was found to have cheated with Kylie’s longtime best friend Jordyn Woods.

Jenner is yet to officially speak out publicly regarding the drama as fans contemplate if the formerly very close friends can recover their years-long friendship.