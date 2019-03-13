Amanda Bynes’ Pals Made This Stunning Allegation Regarding The Relapse That Landed Her In Rehab

Former teen superstar Amanda Bynes’ pals have made a stunning revelation regarding her recent return to a rehabilitation facility after what Radar Online reported was a “stress-induced” relapse into her old addictive ways.

An alleged friend of the celebrity reportedly told Radar this regarding the actress’ current state of health. “Amanda has put her body through so much. Everyone is terrified this latest slip-up may kill her!”

This bombshell allegation comes on the heels of the actress returning to a rehabilitation facility in January after several years of sobriety. “Amanda can’t seem to handle the media spotlight,” the same source alleged to Radar. “But she can’t continue to abuse herself like this. She won’t survive it.”

As Inquisitr previously reported, Bynes allegedly suffered a personal relapse and has reportedly entered a facility for drug addiction and mental health issues, per TMZ. This tragic turn of events occurred just months after what could be a return to the spotlight via a Paper Magazine interview where she revealed she was ready to return to the career she abandoned.

Bynes’ drug use reportedly escalated, landing her in rehab once again, after the scrutiny of returning to the public eye became too much for her to bear.

Bynes gave her first interview regarding her drug use and hard-partying past to Paper Magazine in November 2018. In the Paper Magazine interview, the actress revealed she had enrolled in the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles in the hopes of someday designing her own line of clothing and at some point after getting her career back on track, returning to the world of acting.

She was enrolled at the school since 2014 and received her Associate’s of Art degree in Merchandise Product Development reported Paper. She was to begin her journey towards a Bachelor’s degree in January before personal issues took her away from her immediate goal.

Bynes has been open about her use of drugs such as marijuana, MDMA, and ecstasy. She also revealed she abused Adderall when she was younger to Paper Magazine. Her addiction caused her to act erratically and her favorite form of expression was her personal Twitter account.

Us Weekly devoted an entire story to some of Bynes’ most bizarre statements on the social media site in 2013. The magazine noted the former Nickelodeon child star, who burst onto the teen scene in the series’ All That and The Amanda Show used the platform to expound on every topic under the sun. Bynes has since deleted that original account and replaced it with one that has 12 personal tweets total.

Per Us, Some of Bynes’ strangest rants included the revelation that she was born with a “birth defect” webbing in between her eyes that she had surgically removed and her crush on rapper Drake, where she made a passionate statement about what she wanted the rapper to do to her in a private moment.