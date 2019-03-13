Britney Spears Won’t Be Able To Wed Sam Asghari Unless Her Ailing Father Approves, Per Her Conservatorship

Although Britney Spears life has turned around following her very public mental breakdown in 2007, the pop star won’t be able to wed unless her ailing father, Jamie, approves of the marriage.

As Us Weekly shared, Spears’ father controls everything in the singers life, including where she lives and how she spends her money, so if she were to get hitched to her long-time boyfriend, Sam Asghari, Jamie Spears would need to be involved — which could cause problems for the “Oops I Did It Again” singer, since he has been embroiled in ongoing health issues since his colon ruptured back in January.

“Britney can’t get married unless Jamie approves it, and Jamie is inclined not to, because it would only [create complicated] legal issues,” a source close to Spears revealed.

The insider also shared that “Stronger” singer has opened up about wanting to have kids with Asghari, adding to her children that the mom of two shares with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline — but that Jamie would have to “be on board” with Spears getting pregnant again.

Following Jamie’s surgery, the patriarch of the Spears family spent 28-days in the hospital, and has reportedly been recovering at home since. Spears took a step back from her Las Vegas residency to care for him, and has put her social media on hold as her family continues to focus on getting Jamie back to health.

“I am dedicating my focus and energy to care for my family. We have a very special relationship and I want to be with my family at this time just like they have always been there for me,” Spears said in a statement regarding her hiatus, as Us shared.

Spears’ conservatorship will end when the singer turns 40, which is only three years from now, so her dreams of having a wedding and growing her family may be on pause until she regains control of her life. Though the insider did say that Jamie gives the songstress her space, and doesn’t “micromanage” her life, she will still need to get his approval for making major decisions that could impact her financially, as well as mentally.

Though Spears and Asghari may have to put their dreams of being wed on hold as the family sorts out Jamie’s health issues, Asghari has reportedly been supportive of Spears taking her hiatus, and has been on her side as she stays strong for her family — even if that means the couple has to spend less time together as Spears focuses on her dad.

“Sam has been supportive through her dad’s health issues. He treats her like a queen,” a source revealed to Us.