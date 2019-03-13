Will Mackenzie Edwards And Maci Bookout Ever Get Along? Mackenzie Says ‘Maybe’ Per ‘The Ashley’

Mackenzie Edwards and Maci Bookout may have done a family photo shoot together, but that doesn’t mean they are super close friends. According to a new report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Mackenzie recently did an Instagram Live question and answer session where she was asked if she and Maci will ever get along and the answer that she gave may surprise fans!

According to the report, when asked if she will ever get along with Maci, Mackenzie replied, “Maybe, miracles happen every day.”

It doesn’t seem that Mackenzie elaborated on her answer or the question, but it seems that maybe the women don’t get along nearly as well as fans had thought. Despite that, the women recently revealed that they posed for family photos together. As previously reported by Inquisitr, Maci posted the photo of her three kids along with Mackenzie’s two sons and said, “family isn’t an important thing, it’s everything.”

According to a report from Hollywood Life, it was revealed that Maci and Mackenzie reportedly “bonded” after Ryan Edwards latest arrest. A source reportedly close to Mackenzie explained the situation to the site.

“Mackenzie felt like Maci was one of the few people who understood what she was going through with Ryan and wanted to make amends. It was also very important to Mackenzie that Jagger have a happy, healthy relationship with his half-brother.”

Mackenzie gave birth to Ryan Edwards son Jagger last fall. Ryan Edwards also has a son with his ex Maci Bookout. It sounds like, even if the women aren’t exactly great friends, they at least want to be civil so that their children can have a relationship which is important.

Ryan Edwards was arrested in January of 2019. He will be in jail until at least April when he has his next court hearing. Until then, Mackenzie is waiting for Ryan to be released and is busy caring for her two sons.

According to the report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Mackenzie will be on the next season of Teen Mom OG. It is unclear when the new season will air, but reportedly the cast will be back on, including Mackenzie and Ryan. Mackenzie revealed that she has had to film about how she feels about Ryan being in jail. She admitted that she gets sad “sometimes.”

Currently, new episodes of Teen Mom 2 are airing on MTV. The show is currently in Season 9. Teen Mom OG will likely return later this year.