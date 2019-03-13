Bebe Rexha On Loving Her Body And Shutting Down Sexism

Bebe Rexha is speaking out on loving her body while shutting down sexism at the same time.

In an interview with Style Caster, the “Meant To Be” hitmaker talked candidly about looking for approval from others.

“I feel like I’ve always looked outside for approval,” Rexha told them at her Lay’s “Turn Up The Flavor” event in New York City.

“You’ll never ever get approval from the outside…You can get approval from some people, but you’re never going to get 100 percent approval from everybody.”

In February, Bebe made headlines as she exposed fashion designers after they wouldn’t dress her at the 2019 Grammys because of her size.

“We are beautiful any size! Small or large! Anddddd My size 8 a** is still going to the Grammys,” she wrote to her growing Instagram following. The feedback Rexha received was positive. The post got nearly 20,000 comments and 2 million views.

Bebe revealed that Demi Lovato reached out to her telling her that she should love her body. Rexha also said she reached out to Alicia Keys, who was also supportive of her.

“I’ve been in a studio before where a guy shushed me like 8,000 times,” she explained, citing an example of alleged sexism within the industry.

“I was staring at him trying to figure out how to work the computer program and I knew exactly what he was doing wrong, but he refused to listen to me and he shushed me. I never worked with him again,” Rexha continued, confidently adding that he’s also never had a hit after that.

This year, Bebe got her first ever Grammy nominations. She was up for Best New Artist and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for her collaboration with Florida Georgia Line on “Meant To Be.” Her production and writing credits for other artists consists of Madonna, Selena Gomez, Tinashe, Iggy Azalea, We The Kings, Nick Jonas, and Eminem. After building a fanbase and releasing three EPs, Rexha released her debut album, Expectations, last summer. The album went top 20 in the U.S., Canada, and Australia, while it went top 40 in the U.K.

In 2016, she was the host of the MTV Europe Music Awards, which took place in the Netherlands in Rotterdam. She was a guest judge on Pitch Battle in 2017, and also was a contestant mentor and celebrity duet singer on American Idol last year.

Bebe’s latest single, “Last Hurrah,” has achieved over 27 million streams on Spotify and 17 million views on her YouTube page within two weeks for its official music video.

Rexha’s Instagram page boasts 7.6 million followers, and it doesn’t show any signs of slowing down.