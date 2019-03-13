‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Casting: Matthew Atkinson Debuts As Thomas Forrester & Returns With Douglas

The Bold and the Beautiful casting news for the week of March 11 promises the return of a fan favorite actress, as well as a beloved character. This week, Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will welcome their son, Thomas (Matthew Atkinson), and grandson Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) back to Los Angeles. The Fiji Water girl, Kelleth Cuthbert, returns and Maile Brady also makes an appearance, per Highlight Hollywood.

Tuesday, March 12

Maile Brady returned as Tiffany on The Bold and the Beautiful. The Inquisitr detailed that the 16-year-old made her appearance as the Forrester intern.

She dropped by Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer’s (Scott Clifton) house to deliver some Hope For The Future designs. Tiffany told Hope that she wanted to deliver the designs herself for a particular reason. She told Hope that she never had the chance to tell her how sorry she was about the loss of Beth. After she left, Hope said that although Tiffany had meant well, she had only succeeded in reminding Hope that Beth did not make it.

Wednesday, March 13

Kelleth Cuthbert, better known as the Fiji Water girl, reprises her role as a Forrester Creations model called Raine. The last time she appeared on our screens, she had expressed her sympathy for Hope and Liam’s loss.

Thursday, March 14 – Taylor’s Shocking Advice

Hunter Tylo appears as Dr. Taylor Hayes. This time around she will give Steffy some shocking advice, according to The Inquisitr.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Steffy and her mother will spend some quality time together. Steffy confided in her mother when she told her that Hope wanted Liam to reunite with her again. She wanted Liam to be a full-time father to the girls.

Steffy then stunned everyone when she informed them that she was leaving for Paris for the sake of Hope and Liam. She wants to take the girls out of the country so that Hope and Liam can focus on the work of repairing their marriage and mourn the loss of their daughter fully.

However, Taylor will shock Steffy when she advises her to fight for her family. It appears as if Taylor wants Steffy to take Liam back.

Kelleth Cuthbert appears as Raine.

Friday, March 15

Matthew Atkinson debuts in his contract role of Thomas Forrester. The actor has taken over the role formerly played by Pierson Fode.

Thomas will return with his son, Douglas Forrester, played by Henry Joseph Samiri.

Hunter Tylo returns as Dr. Taylor Hayes.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.