See Inside Lea Michele’s Lavish Wedding With Husband Zandy Reich

Lea's sharing an intimate look at her nuptials with a sweet wedding video.

Former Glee and Scream Queens star Lea Michele is giving fans an intimate look inside her wedding with new husband Zandy Reich. Via People, the stunning singer and actress invited fans inside her lavish California ceremony with a new video montage that showed some of the sweetest moments from her big day, including when she and the president of AYR clothing company cut the cake.

The video shows the newlyweds, who actually met at a friend’s wedding around three years ago, being lifted up by their guests as they both sat on chairs – which was seemingly a nod to Michele’s Jewish heritage – while they also shared a sweet kiss on the dance floor.

Lea revealed in the clip that the guests chowed down on some Italian delicacies, including spaghetti and meatballs, while the footage showed the duo embracing as they cut into a large but simple two-tier, all-white wedding cake that was decorated with a white flower and leaf sprig.

Michele admitted that neither she nor Reich were “dessert people” so instead revealed that her wedding treats were actually more about the “Italian-themed desserts,” which included tiramisu and cannolis, than the cake.

“I wanted to have a Tuscany-Italian vibe, with family-style pasta, big, long tables, lots of red wine,” the “Cannonball” singer said.

The newlyweds also shared their first dance to “Can’t Help Falling in Love” by former American Idol contestant Haley Reinhart.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Lea and Zandy tied the knot on Saturday, March 9, with Glee and Scream Queens creator Ryan Murphy – who’s close friends with Lea – officiating the romantic ceremony.

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Also in attendance amidst the 210 guests were famous names including Michele’s Glee co-stars Darren Criss and Becca Tobin, as well as her Scream Queens co-star Emma Roberts. Other famous friends included former Fashion Police star Brad Goreski, High School Musical actress Ashley Tisdale, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, and JoAnna Garcia Swisher.

Confirming the exciting news that they were new husband and wife, Lea and Zandy issued a statement to People and also shared the first glimpse at the big day on Instagram which showed them both smiling from ear to ear as they held hands shortly after exchanging vows.

Michele wore a Monique Lhuillier strapless white ballgown in the snap.

“We are so excited to be married and grateful to be surrounded by our friends and family,” the couple told the outlet.

Following her big wedding, it sounds like Lea is now most excited about what’s to come with her new husband.

“The best days of all will be what we get to do with each other for the rest of our lives,” the star told People after tying the knot with Reich. “I couldn’t be more grateful.”