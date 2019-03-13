‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Shows Off Son’s Counting Skills In Adorable New Video

Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska has her hands full with three kids at home, but there is no doubt she is doing an awesome job parenting them. On Tuesday, the mother of three posted an adorable Instagram video of her two-year-old son counting. In the video, Watson shows off his skills, counting up to the number seven!

This isn’t the first time that Chelsea has shown how smart her son is, though. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chelsea revealed that her son also knows his colors. After the video was posted, Chelsea took to Twitter to reveal that Watson could also count.

“I seriously cannot believe how much he’s been learning the last couple of weeks. Tonight he counted to 7 and you should’ve seen the looks on mine and Coles face lolllll..pure shock.”

At the time, she hadn’t shared a video of Watson actually counting, but it looks like she was able to get an adorable video of him showing off his counting skills and she decided to share it with her fans.

Along with 2-year-old Watson, Chelsea also has 9-year-old Aubree and 6-month-old baby Layne.

Chelsea has been sharing her story with fans since her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On her episode, she found out she was pregnant with her now oldest daughter. Chelsea went on to share her story on Teen Mom 2 along with Leah Messer, Kailyn Lowry, and Jenelle Evans. Most recently, Briana DeJesus was added to the cast.

Chelsea married her husband Cole DeBoer in October 2016. At the time, she was pregnant with the couple’s son, Watson. The couple later revealed that they were expecting another baby. Chelsea gave birth to Layne on her very own birthday, August 29, 2o18.

Season 9 of Teen Mom 2 is currently airing new episodes on MTV. On the new season, fans watched as Chelsea gave birth to baby Layne. Not only that, but she and her family also moved into a lovely new home and she showed off her new place on the new season.

Although Chelsea has her hands full with her three kids, she recently revealed a new business venture. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she and her husband Cole will be collaborating with Itzy Ritzy. Itzy Ritzy sells stylish parenting products including diaper bags, nursing covers, and car seat covers. While the line isn’t available just yet, the “Chelsea + Cole Collection” will be coming soon.

Teen Mom 2 airs Monday nights on MTV.