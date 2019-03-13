‘The View’s’ Meghan McCain Slams Lori Loughlin’s Husband On Twitter After Alleged College Admission Scam

The View panelist Meghan McCain vented her anger at Fuller House star Lori Loughlin’s husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, on social media after he allegedly slammed her beloved Arizona State University in an email to alleged college admission scandal mastermind William Rick Singer.

McCain called out Giannulli on Twitter after it was revealed in an email dated from 2016 that Mossimo allegedly wrote to Singer about wanting his daughter to go to a school “other than ASU.”

McCain attended Columbia University, while her sister Bridget attended ASU, per a New York Times 2010 interview with the View host. In McCain’s tweet, she spoke of The McCain Institute for International Leadership at ASU, the work they do with students, and the fact that these students would “do great things” and “didn’t have to lie to get there.”

“We just met with [our older daughter’s] college counselor this a.m.,” read a letter Giannulli purportedly sent Singer, per Page Six.

“I’d like to maybe sit with you after your session with the girls as I have some concerns and want to fully understand the game plan and make sure we have a roadmap for success as it relates to [our daughter] and getting her into a school other than ASU!”

Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli, actress Felicity Huffman, and 40 others were named on March 12 in an admissions scam to get their children into prestigious universities by allegedly bribing, lying and cheating their way through the admissions process.

Fox News reported that parents would pay a predetermined amount to Singer, the head of Key Worldwide Foundation, who would funnel money to coaches or SAT or ACT administrators to facilitate entrance into Ivy League schools, whether or not the students in question had the academic markers to attend those universities.

Page Six reported that both Loughlin and Giannulli allegedly agreed to the scheme for their older daughter, Isabella Rose because they were told that “her grades were at or just below the ‘low end’ of USC’s admission standards.”

Page Six also alleged that Singer and USC’s Associate Athletic Director, Donna Heinel, recruited Isabella in a sports capacity, as a row crew member, even though she had no experience in the sport. For this, the couple allegedly paid $500,000. They purportedly used the same tactic for their youngest daughter, YouTube star Olivia Jade.

After Loughlin was named as one of those involved in the admissions scam, the Fuller House star deleted her personal Instagram and Twitter accounts. Radar Online reported that the actress will turn herself into authorities upon her return to the United States on March 13. The former teen model-turned-actress was filming a movie in Canada upon learning both she and her husband were named in the scheme. Giannulli was arrested on March 12 and released on a $1 million bond, reported Radar.