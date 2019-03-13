‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Reveals She Is A ‘New Mom All Over Again’

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans has three kids, but it looks like she is ready to add to her family! The reality show star recently revealed that she is a “new mom all over again.” However, the mother of three isn’t expecting another baby, but rather she is and her family have some new chickens.

According to a report from InTouch Weekly, Jenelle posted the photo on Instagram showing herself holding the two chickens. In the comments, she revealed that they are “Silkies.” While fans were busy commenting on the new chickens, Jenelle’s co-star Briana DeJesus also chimed in in the comments section.

“You really starting a farm,” Briana commented and Jenelle replied, “Told you lol.”

The two Teen Mom 2 stars recently met up in Briana’s home state of Florida. As previously reported by Inquisitr, Jenelle and Briana reportedly filmed together for the new season of the show. Although Briana hasn’t been on the show as long as the other girls, Jenelle gets along with Briana best.

Briana DeJesus appeared on Season 4 of 16 and Pregnant. She was one of four girls picked to continue sharing her story on Teen Mom 3. The show was short lived, however. Looking to add a fifth cast member to Teen Mom 2 in 2017, Briana was added to the cast. At the time, she was dating cast member Kailyn Lowry’s ex-husband Javi Marroquin and, as can be imagined, that caused some drama between the two women. Javi and Briana ended up breaking up and the drama has calmed down for the most part.

While Briana may not have drama with any of the girls, the same can’t be said for Jenelle Evans. As previously reported by Inquisitr, Jenelle’s social media video in which she shows herself setting fire to a gift from Kailyn Lowry will be shown later in the season.

On the most recent episode of Teen Mom 2, fans watched as Jenelle had to deal with the possibility of her oldest son’s father coming back into his life. Jenelle talked with her mother Barbara about her concerns as her son’s father has not had an active role in his life. Both Jenelle and her mother agreed that Barbara would meet with him first before deciding whether or not to have him meet with Jace.

Season 9 of Teen Mom 2 is currently airing on MTV. Fans can tune in on Monday nights to catch up with Jenelle Evans, Briana DeJesus, and the rest of the cast.