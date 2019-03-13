Thursday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Taylor Wants Steffy To Take Liam Back

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, March 14 reveal that Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) will give her daughter some shocking advice. Steffy Forrester’s (Hunter Tylo) mother won’t hold back when she gives her daughter the advice that she wishes someone had given her.

Steffy stunned everyone when she told them that she will be leaving Los Angeles. The mother-of-two wants to go to Paris for Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer’s (Scott Clifton) sake. She has realized that being around the children is putting a strain on Hope and Liam’s marriage.

Steffy Puts Liam & Hope First On TheBold and the Beautiful

B&B spoilers state that Steffy noted that Hope was growing too attached to Phoebe (Isabelle De Armas and Redford Prindiville). When she pointed out Hope’s obsession, Liam defended his wife. He felt that Phoebe was just helping Hope to heal faster. But when Hope wanted Steffy and Liam to reunite for the sake of the girls, Liam realized that Hope’s affection for Phoebe had gone too far.

Steffy quickly surmised that Hope was using Phoebe as an emotional crutch. She felt that Hope was not grieving Beth’s death in a healthy way and was pouring out her maternal feelings on Phoebe instead. She wants to protect Phoebe but does not know how to keep Hope away from daughter without hurting her feelings.

Now Steffy has devised a way to put some distance between Hope and the girls. By leaving Los Angeles, Hope will be able to mourn Beth’s death and come to terms with it. She and Liam will also be able to concentrate on their marriage with the girls out of the way.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Steffy makes travel plans to give Liam and Hope a chance to get their marriage back on track. pic.twitter.com/KodU2tRKb5 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 13, 2019

Taylor Hayes Wants Steffy Forrester To Take Liam Spencer Back

Per Highlight Hollywood, Taylor will not be pleased with Steffy’s decision. She wants Steffy to fight for Liam so that she can have a family with her ex-husband. In other words, Taylor wants Steffy to take Liam back. She thinks that Hope was correct when she said that Kelly (Zoe Pennington and Chloe Maria Teperman) and Phoebe deserved a full-time father in their lives.

Steffy will pay no heed to her mother’s well-intentioned advice. She wants to do the right thing by both Hope and Liam. She does not want Liam back for the sake of the girls. In fact, B&B viewers will remember that only a few months ago she told him “I choose me.”

It seems as if Steffy will leave Los Angeles with the girls and break Hope’s heart in the process. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Hope will be devastated when Phoebe leaves the country.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.