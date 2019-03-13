Scheana Shay Opens Up About Being ‘Better Without’ Robert Parks-Valletta, Reveals He Blocked Her On Instagram

Scheana Shay wrote her latest track about her exes.

Scheana Shay released her latest track, “Better Without You,” last month and shortly thereafter, she was blocked by her ex-boyfriend, actor Robert Parks-Valletta, on Instagram.

During a new interview, the Vanderpump Rules star revealed that her new single was inspired by a “few” of her past relationships but admitted that the second verse of the song was inspired solely by Parks-Valletta.

“He blocked me on Instagram because of it,” she revealed to 9Honey Celebrity.

According to Shay, she and Parks-Valletta were trying to rekindle their friendship at the end of last year. However, after a “really long, closure conversation,” he got wind of a rumor that suggested Shay was attempting to hook up with one of his closest friends. While Shay denied any such thing, Parks-Valletta was convinced the rumor was true and promptly put a halt to their reconciliation.

“He didn’t even give me the benefit of the doubt and blocked me. Come February, I released the song,” she shared.

Shay and Parks-Valletta began spending time with one another in December 2016, just weeks after Shay confirmed she and her former husband, Mike Shay, were calling it quits. Then, in February 2017, the ex-couple made their red carpet debut at one of Parks-Valletta’s show premieres.

Shay and Parks-Valetta appeared to be quite serious about one another during the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules. On a couple of occasions, Shay discussed getting married and having kids with Parks-Valletta. Shay even expressed thoughts on a possible reconciliation after she and Parks-Valletta split, but unfortunately, it never happened and she eventually moved on from their relationship.

Throughout the seventh season of Vanderpump Rules, Shay has been seen spending tons of time with Adam Spott while she also dates other men. During one particular episode, Shay was seen going out on a date with Robby Hayes, the runner-up of JoJo Fletcher’s Bachelorette season.

“I’ve been on many dates with The Bachelorette rejects and I’ve kind of lived my own LA bachelorette life,” she told 9Honey Celebrity.

“Until ABC makes me the Bachelorette, I will keep dating the guys who don’t win,” Shay joked.

While Shay continues to be faced with rumors of a romance with Spott, she has insisted she is single over the past several months as she enjoys time traveling with friends.

To see more of Shay and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.