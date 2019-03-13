‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Thursday: Phyllis’s Very Bad Day

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, March 14, bring a shocker for Victor while Billy gives Phyllis a reality check about the state of her life in the wake of the guilty verdict for Nikki, Victoria, and Sharon.

Victor (Eric Braeden) is reeling from the guilty verdict and the impossible sentencing for Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott). He’s working overdrive to figure out how to keep Victoria from spending a decade behind bars and Nikki from spending 30 years paying for J.T.’s (Thad Luckinbill) murder. To make matters worse, Victor hears stunning news, according to SheKnows Soaps.

Summer (Hunter King) tells her grandpa that she’s getting married. What better way to get over the poor trial outcome than to celebrate with a wedding? Of course, a stunned Victor asks his granddaughter who she’s marrying, and when she tells him Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor), Victor cannot believe his ears. Such a hasty marriage already doesn’t sit well with him, but learning that Summer intends to marry an Abbott sends Victor over the edge, according to a report from The Inquisitr. He tries to talk her out of what he believes is a really poor choice. Then again, this is Summer, so even though he doesn’t agree, The Mustache attempts to support his granddaughter.

Today on #YR, tensions rise between Billy and Phyllis, Kerry sends a cryptic message, and Summer plots her next move. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/pCJQdbyOjd pic.twitter.com/DYa3a97P9u — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) March 11, 2019

Meanwhile, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) gets a reality check from Billy (Jason Thompson). She’s free while Sharon (Sharon Case), Victoria, and Nikki will serve time for killing J.T. While Phyllis believes she did her best to help her co-conspirators, Billy is one of many in Genoa City who is not convinced she did anything other save her own backside while making things all the worse for the rest of the women who were involved that fateful night. If Phyllis hoped her life would return to normal after the verdict, she’s sorely mistaken.

To make matters worse, Billy is concerned about how his children will handle their mother going to prison for 10 years. Plus, he hasn’t been able to get in touch with Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu), which makes him worry even more.

Then, there’s the fact that Phyllis is still CEO of Jabot, and that doesn’t sit right with Billy. He lost that job over his gambling problem, and he feels like Phyllis’s bad press from the trial is grounds for her dismissal as well. He and Jack (Peter Bergman) believe they have a plan with Kerry (Alice Hunter) to get rid of Phyllis, but it looks like they have outside forces to contend with because Kerry isn’t part of Team Jack or Team Phyllis.