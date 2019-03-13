Carrie Underwood Jokingly Calls Out ‘The Bachelor’ Colton Underwood For Crying

Carrie also joked about reports she's related to the reality star.

Carrie Underwood is jokingly calling out The Bachelor star Colton Underwood – and the Season 23 women who were vying for his heart – for all their tears over the past few months the latest round of the ABC reality show has been on the air. Per Pop Culture, ahead of the airing of the dramatic season finale on March 12, Underwood joked about all the crying on the show while responding to a promo video that used her 2018 single “Cry Pretty” to accompany shots of the many tears that have been cried.

The Bachelor‘s official Twitter account shared a compilation video of Colton and the women from the latest season, including new Bachelorette Hannah B, all blubbing away to the sound of Carrie’s emotional single from her most recent album of the same name.

The American Idol Season 4 winner responded with a crying laughing emoji and a red heart emoji, before joking about herself and Colton sharing the same last name after fans speculated if they were related.

“@Colton Underwood #NoRelation @BachelorABC,” the mom of two wrote on Twitter.

Carrie’s tweet then caught The Bachelor star’s attention, as he responded to her tweet by quoting lyrics from her 2006 mega-hit “Before He Cheats”. He joked about his very dramatic season on the reality show, which eventually saw him choose Cassie Randolph.

#TheBachelorFinale may leave you ugly crying, but that's okay because you can't cry pretty. pic.twitter.com/JXeV7nqsQw — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) March 11, 2019

“At moments I wanted to take Louisville slugger to both headlights… even slash a hole in all four tires,” Colton quipped on Twitter in response to Carrie’s message, before he then joked, “but I decided to jump the fence instead.”

Underwood was referencing his infamous decision to jump over a fence in Portugal after professing his love for Cassie, only to have her turn him down.

Jason Kempin / Getty Images for CMT

As for Carrie, her jokey tweet about the hugely popular reality show comes shortly after The Inquisitr shared that she was spotted showing off a new look in a recent photo with her husband Mike Fisher.

The former Nashville Predators captain shared a sweet photo with his wife of almost nine years to celebrate her 36th birthday on March 10.

The photo had the loved-up couple cuddling up in front of what appeared to be a fireplace while Fisher rocked a baseball cap from his own line of hunting apparel, Catchin’ Deers.

“Happy birthday babe! You’re an incredible wife and mom!” Fisher told Underwood in the caption of the photo, sharing a birthday wish for the country star not only from himself but also from their two sons, 4-year-old Isaiah and 1-month-old Jacob.

“Us boys are so grateful for you! Love you lots,” Mike then added, just weeks after the couple welcomed their second child together.

Just last week, The Inquisitr also reported that Carrie was spotted out and about at a public event as she took in a hockey game for the first time since giving birth to her second child on January 21.